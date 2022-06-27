Connexion
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
27/06/2022
19.50 USD   -1.74%
27/06/2022 | 18:01 UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
22/06Wall Street ouvre en baisse, nerveuse avant l'audition du président de la Fed
AW
17/06Wall Street termine en ordre dispersé, éreintée par une semaine folle
AW
United States Steel Corporation : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation neutre

27/06/2022 | 18:01

27/06/2022 | 18:01
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 21 194 M - 20 092 M
Résultat net 2022 3 427 M - 3 248 M
Dette nette 2022 176 M - 167 M
PER 2022 1,73x
Rendement 2022 1,01%
Capitalisation 5 171 M 5 171 M 4 902 M
VE / CA 2022 0,25x
VE / CA 2023 0,32x
Nbr Employés 24 540
Flottant 90,8%
Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 19,84 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,11 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-16.67%5 171
NUCOR-2.71%29 549
ARCELORMITTAL-20.06%20 041
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-13.30%13 915
TATA STEEL LIMITED-23.27%13 330
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.10.99%12 999