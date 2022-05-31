Connexion
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  31/05 15:20:48
26.17 USD   -1.56%
15:03UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs est négatif
ZM
27/05United States Steel investit 60 millions de dollars dans une coulée de fonte brute à l'usine de Gary Works
MT
06/05UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

United States Steel Corporation : Goldman Sachs est négatif

31/05/2022 | 15:03
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 21 951 M - 20 359 M
Résultat net 2022 3 359 M - 3 116 M
Dette nette 2022 29,7 M - 27,5 M
PER 2022 2,70x
Rendement 2022 0,75%
Capitalisation 6 928 M 6 928 M 6 425 M
VE / CA 2022 0,32x
VE / CA 2023 0,39x
Nbr Employés 24 540
Flottant 91,4%
Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 26,58 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION11.63%6 928
NUCOR20.67%36 647
ARCELORMITTAL8.28%28 840
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.10%17 943
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.41.44%16 565
TATA STEEL LIMITED-5.77%16 498