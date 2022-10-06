Recherche avancée
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 05/10/2022
20.19 USD   -1.17%
13:01United States Steel Corporation : Goldman Sachs est négatif
ZM
16/09United States Steel Corporation : Opinion positive de Credit Suisse
ZM
15/09United States Steel fournit des orientations pour le troisième trimestre
MT
United States Steel Corporation : Goldman Sachs est négatif

06/10/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 20 910 M - 21 209 M
Résultat net 2022 2 686 M - 2 724 M
Dette nette 2022 1 062 M - 1 077 M
PER 2022 2,22x
Rendement 2022 0,99%
Capitalisation 4 790 M 4 790 M 4 858 M
VE / CA 2022 0,28x
VE / CA 2023 0,39x
Nbr Employés 24 540
Flottant 84,9%
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 20,19 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,74 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-15.20%4 790
NUCOR3.24%30 877
ARCELORMITTAL-22.69%18 163
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.00%15 152
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.25.39%14 213
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION11.87%13 445