UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 12/07/2022
17.50 USD    0.00%
15:01UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs toujours vendeur
ZM
06/07UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
05/07Wall Street finit en ordre dispersé, la baisse des taux profite au secteur
AW
United States Steel Corporation : Goldman Sachs toujours vendeur

13/07/2022 | 15:01
Données financières
CA 2022 20 952 M - 20 818 M
Résultat net 2022 3 173 M - 3 152 M
Dette nette 2022 311 M - 309 M
PER 2022 1,53x
Rendement 2022 1,14%
Capitalisation 4 561 M 4 561 M 4 532 M
VE / CA 2022 0,23x
VE / CA 2023 0,32x
Nbr Employés 24 540
Flottant 90,8%
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 17,50 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,78 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 53,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-26.50%4 561
NUCOR-4.36%29 046
ARCELORMITTAL-21.57%18 760
TATA STEEL LIMITED-18.84%13 889
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.13%12 929
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-18.76%12 879