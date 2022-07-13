|
United States Steel Corporation : Goldman Sachs toujours vendeur
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
20 952 M
-
20 818 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
3 173 M
-
3 152 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
311 M
-
309 M
|PER 2022
|1,53x
|Rendement 2022
|1,14%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 561 M
4 561 M
4 532 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,23x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,32x
|Nbr Employés
|24 540
|Flottant
|90,8%
|
|Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|17,50 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|26,78 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|53,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs