United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2023
18 529 M
17 136 M
|Résultat net 2023
1 062 M
982 M
|Dette nette 2023
1 572 M
1 453 M
|PER 2023
|5,32x
|Rendement 2023
|0,92%
|Capitalisation
4 941 M
4 941 M
4 570 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,35x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,40x
|Nbr Employés
|22 740
|Flottant
|78,7%
|Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|21,82 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|28,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|29,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs