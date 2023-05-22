Recherche avancée
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:19:09 22/05/2023
21.82 USD   -0.02%
16:00United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
19/05United States Steel conclut l'émission de 240 millions de dollars d'obligations vertes
MT
05/05United States Steel Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre

22/05/2023 | 16:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
16:00United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley confirm..
ZM
19/05United States Steel conclut l'émission de 240 millions de dollars d'obligations vertes
MT
05/05United States Steel Corporation : UBS maintient son opin..
ZM
05/05UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividen..
FA
01/05United States Steel Corporation : BMO Capital toujours n..
ZM
01/05United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley neutre ..
ZM
28/04Transcript : United States Steel Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, ..
CI
28/04Baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires de United States Steel au premier..
MT
27/04United States Steel Corporation déclare un dividende payable le 7 juin 2023
CI
27/04United States Steel Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 18 529 M - 17 136 M
Résultat net 2023 1 062 M - 982 M
Dette nette 2023 1 572 M - 1 453 M
PER 2023 5,32x
Rendement 2023 0,92%
Capitalisation 4 941 M 4 941 M 4 570 M
VE / CA 2023 0,35x
VE / CA 2024 0,40x
Nbr Employés 22 740
Flottant 78,7%
Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 21,82 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-12.89%4 941
NUCOR CORPORATION5.20%34 837
ARCELORMITTAL1.04%21 623
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.33.63%20 858
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION24.06%19 024
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-0.66%16 406
