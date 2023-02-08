Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Steel Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:19:14 08/02/2023
28.35 USD   +0.87%
17:01United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre
ZM
06/02United States Steel Corporation : Goldman Sachs pas convaincu
ZM
06/02United States Steel Corporation : BMO Capital est neutre sur le titre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre

08/02/2023 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
17:01United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley est neu..
ZM
06/02United States Steel Corporation : Goldman Sachs pas conv..
ZM
06/02United States Steel Corporation : BMO Capital est neutre..
ZM
03/02Transcript : United States Steel Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, ..
CI
02/02Baisse des bénéfices ajustés et des ventes au quatrième trimestre de United States Stee..
MT
02/02United States Steel Corporation déclare un dividende, payable le 14 mars 2023
CI
02/02United States Steel Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'..
CI
12/01Wall Street en baisse, le ralentissement de l'inflation avait déjà été intégré
AW
2022United States Steel Corporation annonce des nominations à des postes de direction
CI
2022United States Steel ratifie les nouvelles conventions collectives de quatre ans des Mét..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 16 316 M - 15 255 M
Résultat net 2023 499 M - 467 M
Dette nette 2023 2 139 M - 2 000 M
PER 2023 14,4x
Rendement 2023 0,71%
Capitalisation 6 368 M 6 368 M 5 954 M
VE / CA 2023 0,52x
VE / CA 2024 0,55x
Nbr Employés 22 740
Flottant 79,7%
Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 28,10 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,56 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,94%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION12.18%6 368
NUCOR CORPORATION28.87%42 297
ARCELORMITTAL11.80%23 978
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,26.10%21 630
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION16.49%18 719
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.96%17 951