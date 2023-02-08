|
United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2023
16 316 M
15 255 M
|Résultat net 2023
499 M
467 M
|Dette nette 2023
2 139 M
2 000 M
|PER 2023
|14,4x
|Rendement 2023
|0,71%
|Capitalisation
6 368 M
6 368 M
5 954 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,52x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,55x
|Nbr Employés
|22 740
|Flottant
|79,7%
|Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|28,10 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|27,56 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-1,94%
