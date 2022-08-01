Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Steel Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:45 01/08/2022
23.61 USD   -0.19%
17:01UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
28/07US Steel affiche des résultats conformes au troisième trimestre et des ventes supérieures au consensus ; les actions augmentent après les heures de bureau.
MT
28/07United States Steel Corporation déclare un dividende, payable le 8 septembre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

United States Steel Corporation : Morgan Stanley toujours neutre sur le dossier

01/08/2022 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
17:01UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
28/07US Steel affiche des résultats conformes au troisième trimestre et des ventes supérieur..
MT
28/07United States Steel Corporation déclare un dividende, payable le 8 septembre 2022
CI
28/07UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (NYS : X) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 5..
CI
28/07Earnings Flash (X) UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 6,2..
MT
28/07United States Steel Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les..
CI
28/07La United States Steel Corporation autorise un plan de rachat.
CI
13/07UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs toujours vendeur
ZM
06/07UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
05/07Wall Street finit en ordre dispersé, la baisse des taux profite au secteur
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 21 216 M - 20 800 M
Résultat net 2022 2 860 M - 2 804 M
Dette nette 2022 841 M - 825 M
PER 2022 2,31x
Rendement 2022 0,85%
Capitalisation 5 610 M 5 610 M 5 500 M
VE / CA 2022 0,30x
VE / CA 2023 0,39x
Nbr Employés 24 540
Flottant 91,4%
Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 23,65 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,16 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,37%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-0.67%5 610
NUCOR18.97%35 580
ARCELORMITTAL-15.03%20 652
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.15%16 608
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.25.47%14 695
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-11.84%13 984