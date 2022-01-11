United States Steel Corporation : Wolfe Research abaisse sa recommandation à vendre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2021 20 218 M - 17 837 M Résultat net 2021 4 422 M - 3 901 M Dette nette 2021 1 236 M - 1 090 M PER 2021 1,57x Rendement 2021 0,31% Capitalisation 6 672 M 6 672 M 5 886 M VE / CA 2021 0,39x VE / CA 2022 0,29x Nbr Employés 23 350 Flottant - Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 12 Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,69 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 31,30 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION 3.70% 6 672 ARCELORMITTAL 7.27% 31 165 NUCOR CORPORATION -2.01% 30 459 TATA STEEL LIMITED 5.17% 19 273 POSCO 10.75% 19 171 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 7.64% 16 168