|
United States Steel Corporation : Wolfe Research abaisse sa recommandation à vendre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
20 218 M
-
17 837 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
4 422 M
-
3 901 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
1 236 M
-
1 090 M
|PER 2021
|1,57x
|Rendement 2021
|0,31%
|
|Capitalisation
|
6 672 M
6 672 M
5 886 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,39x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,29x
|Nbr Employés
|23 350
|Flottant
|-
|
|Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
24,69 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
31,30 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
26,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs