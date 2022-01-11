Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

United States Steel Corporation : Wolfe Research abaisse sa recommandation à vendre

11/01/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 20 218 M - 17 837 M
Résultat net 2021 4 422 M - 3 901 M
Dette nette 2021 1 236 M - 1 090 M
PER 2021 1,57x
Rendement 2021 0,31%
Capitalisation 6 672 M 6 672 M 5 886 M
VE / CA 2021 0,39x
VE / CA 2022 0,29x
Nbr Employés 23 350
Flottant -
Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,69 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,30 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION3.70%6 672
ARCELORMITTAL7.27%31 165
NUCOR CORPORATION-2.01%30 459
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.17%19 273
POSCO10.75%19 171
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION7.64%16 168