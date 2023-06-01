|
United States Steel Corporation : Wolfe Research opte pour une recommandation de vente
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
18 336 M
17 205 M
|Résultat net 2023
1 075 M
1 008 M
|Dette nette 2023
1 624 M
1 524 M
|PER 2023
|5,01x
|Rendement 2023
|0,96%
|Capitalisation
4 737 M
4 445 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,35x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,40x
|Nbr Employés
|22 740
|Flottant
|78,7%
|Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|20,92 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|27,30 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|30,5%
