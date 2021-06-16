|
United States Steel Corporation : JPMorgan Chase est à vendre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
17 210 M
-
14 208 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
1 967 M
-
1 624 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
3 245 M
-
2 679 M
|PER 2021
|4,25x
|Rendement 2021
|0,15%
|
|Capitalisation
|
7 265 M
7 265 M
5 998 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,61x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,66x
|Nbr Employés
|23 350
|Flottant
|95,8%
|
|Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
27,90 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
26,94 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
29,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
3,56%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-40,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs