Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Steel Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

United States Steel Corporation : JPMorgan Chase est à vendre sur le dossier

16/06/2021 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
18:01UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION  : JPMorgan Chase est à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
04/06UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION  : UBS n'est plus vendeur
ZM
11/05UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION  : Morgan Stanley revoit son opinion à la hausse
ZM
10/05BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street ouvre dans le désordre pour commencer la sem..
RE
07/05UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
04/05UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION  : Credit Suisse est maintenant positif sur le d..
ZM
09/04UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION  : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZM
15/03UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION  : Argus n'est plus positif
ZM
05/02UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 17 210 M - 14 208 M
Résultat net 2021 1 967 M - 1 624 M
Dette nette 2021 3 245 M - 2 679 M
PER 2021 4,25x
Rendement 2021 0,15%
Capitalisation 7 265 M 7 265 M 5 998 M
VE / CA 2021 0,61x
VE / CA 2022 0,66x
Nbr Employés 23 350
Flottant 95,8%
Graphique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
United States Steel Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Steel Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,90 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,56%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -40,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION60.64%7 265
ARCELORMITTAL35.86%32 775
NUCOR CORPORATION91.62%30 499
POSCO25.74%23 127
TATA STEEL LIMITED82.50%19 255
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION44.69%16 069