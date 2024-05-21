Action UU. UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
United Utilities Group PLC

Actions

UU.

GB00B39J2M42

Services des eaux

Marché Fermé - London S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 17:35:23 21/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 086 GBX -0,69 % Graphique intraday de United Utilities Group PLC -1,90 % +2,50 %
19:20 UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
11:03 UBS relève Schroders ; Barclays apprécie Wise AN

Dernières actualités sur United Utilities Group PLC

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
UBS relève Schroders ; Barclays apprécie Wise AN
Jefferies recommande d'acheter Tritax Big Box après la fusion AN
UNITED UTILITIES : Exercice 23/24 : résultats améliorés par rapport à l'inflation, comme prévu Alphavalue
United Utilities augmente son dividende grâce à une solide croissance de ses revenus AN
United Utilities Group annonce un bénéfice inférieur pour l'exercice 2024 ; le chiffre d'affaires est en hausse MT
La société britannique de distribution d'eau United Utilities manque ses prévisions de bénéfices en raison de l'augmentation des coûts RE
Earnings Flash (UU.L) UNITED UTILITIES GROUP annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 1,95 milliard de livres sterling pour l'exercice 24 MT
United Utilities Group plc propose un dividende final au titre de l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2024, payable le 1er août 2024 CI
United Utilities Group plc donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024/25 CI
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income vend UU Solar pour 90,8 millions de livres sterling AN
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : JPMorgan conserve son opinion neutre ZM
UBS double relève AJ Bell à "acheter". AN
BofA réduit Ashmore ; JPMorgan augmente Fresnillo AN
United Utilities Group PLC annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
UBS relève Crest Nicholson ; Stifel réduit CRH AN
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : Jefferies & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
JPMorgan relève M&S ; HSBC aime Kingfisher AN
Les actions sont en hausse grâce à l'envolée de JD Sports, mais les entreprises du secteur de l'eau sont en baisse AN
L'offre de rachat d'obligations de United Utilities reçoit 110 millions de livres sterling d'acceptations MT
Cinq sociétés de distribution d'eau devant le tribunal pour sous-déclaration de la pollution AN
BÉNÉFICES ET TRANSACTIONS : Cykel et Mustang repoussent la date limite de rachat AN
United Utilities Group lance une offre publique d'achat pour 200 millions de livres sterling d'obligations 2025 MT
Un prétendant à Currys exclut une offre ; Vanquis met en garde contre 2024 AN

Graphique United Utilities Group PLC

Graphique United Utilities Group PLC
Profil Société

United Utilities Group PLC est spécialisé dans le traitement et la distribution d'eau. Le groupe propose des prestations de traitement des eaux usées et de distribution d'eau potable (1,8 milliard de litres d'eau distribués par jour en 2022/23, servant 7,4 millions de foyers et d'entreprises). La totalité du CA est réalisée au Royaume Uni.
Secteur
Services des eaux
Agenda
19/07/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour United Utilities Group PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
10,94 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
11,36 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,89 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services des eaux - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Action United Utilities Group PLC
+2,50 % 9,47 Md
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC. Action Essential Utilities, Inc.
+4,85 % 10,75 Md
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP Action Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
+1,71 % 10,44 Md
SEVERN TRENT PLC Action Severn Trent Plc
+1,32 % 10,01 Md
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP Action California Water Service Group
+1,71 % 3,05 Md
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD. Action Chengdu Xingrong Environment Co., Ltd.
+30,23 % 3,02 Md
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO., LTD. Action Beijing Capital Eco-Environment Protection Group Co., Ltd.
+9,29 % 3 Md
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Action American States Water Company
-3,68 % 2,88 Md
PENNON GROUP PLC Action Pennon Group Plc
-9,58 % 2,6 Md
JIANGXI HONGCHENG ENVIRONMENT CO.,LTD. Action Jiangxi Hongcheng Environment Co.,Ltd.
+22,54 % 1,9 Md
Services des eaux - Autres
