Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Universal Display Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    OLED   US91347P1057

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

(OLED)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  06/05 20:37:50
134.25 USD   +3.57%
20:01UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION : Needham & Co. à l'achat
ZM
19:32UNIVERSAL DISPLAY : baisse des résultats du 1er trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires, réaffirmation des perspectives de chiffre d'affaires - hausse des actions vendredi.
MT
16:53UNIVERSAL DISPLAY : baisse des bénéfices au 1er trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires ; réaffirmation des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour 2022
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Universal Display Corporation : Needham & Co. à l'achat

06/05/2022 | 20:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
20:01UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION : Needham & Co. à l'achat
ZM
19:32UNIVERSAL DISPLAY : baisse des résultats du 1er trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires, r..
MT
16:53UNIVERSAL DISPLAY : baisse des bénéfices au 1er trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires ; ..
MT
05/05Universal Display dépasse les attentes de la Bourse pour son premier trimestre et réaff..
MT
05/05Universal Display Corporation va chercher des acquisitions
CI
05/05Earnings Flash (OLED) UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 15..
MT
05/05Universal Display Corporation fournit des prévisions de revenus pour l'année 2022
CI
05/05Universal Display Corporation annonce un dividende en espèces pour le deuxième trimestr..
CI
05/05Universal Display Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 3..
CI
05/05HISTORIQUE DES RÉACTIONS AUX BÉNÉFIC : Universal Display Corp, indicateur de suivi de 12,5..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 643 M - 607 M
Résultat net 2022 218 M - 205 M
Tréso. nette 2022 875 M - 826 M
PER 2022 28,2x
Rendement 2022 0,93%
Capitalisation 6 119 M 6 119 M 5 776 M
VE / CA 2022 8,16x
VE / CA 2023 6,84x
Nbr Employés 413
Flottant 88,8%
Graphique UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Universal Display Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Universal Display Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 129,62 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 185,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 43,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Steven V. Abramson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney D. Rosenblatt CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & EVP
Sherwin I. Seligsohn Chairman & President
Julia J. Brown Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Lacerte Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION-21.46%6 119
MEDIATEK INC.-29.33%45 097
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.53%17 331
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-30.75%17 290
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-5.63%10 838
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-31.09%10 157