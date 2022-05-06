|
Universal Display Corporation : Needham & Co. à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
643 M
607 M
|Résultat net 2022
218 M
205 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
875 M
826 M
|PER 2022
|28,2x
|Rendement 2022
|0,93%
|Capitalisation
6 119 M
6 119 M
5 776 M
|VE / CA 2022
|8,16x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,84x
|Nbr Employés
|413
|Flottant
|88,8%
|Graphique UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|129,62 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|185,92 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|43,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs