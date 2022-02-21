Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Pays-Bas
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Universal Music Group N.V.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    UMG   NL0015000IY2

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

(UMG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

DAVID BOWIE has become a brand of WARNER MUSIC

21/02/2022 | 19:05
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The rights holders of David Bowie and Sting have sold all their musical rights (recording rights and publishing rights) for around 300 million dollars. The record is attributed to Bruce Springsteen with a 500 million deal.

If artists at the end of their careers or the beneficiaries of deceased artists find it of great interest, the 3 musical majors, all listed on the Stock Exchange, see in these deals a lucrative economic model since the advent of all digital and streaming. . They deal well-known music to TV series and films (synchro), to video games and to international music streaming platforms.

If this market exists, it is because today's music lovers listen to fewer new releases than in the 1980s. Two-thirds of them listen to titles that are at least two years old (source MRC Data). It must be said that marketers are very good at putting together playlists by theme or rankings of “best titles”…

Another proof that the market is on the rise, investment funds such as KKR or Blackstone have also bought the publishing or reproduction rights of titles by well-known artists. And the specialist Merck Mercuriadis (former agent of stars) even created a company, Hipgnosis, on the same economic model which went public in 2019, with artists like Blondie or Bruno Mars.

Publishing and/or recording rights, of several titles or of all the titles of an artist: the 3 majors have acquired everything for the 3 stars Bowie, Springsteen and Sting. Madonna meanwhile is about to sign with Warner.


Source de l'article

© MesMarques-EnBourse.com 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mes Marques En Bourse
Le moteur de recherche de 200 000 marques cotées en Bourse
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.00%123.86 Cours en différé.-4.27%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.25%59.14 Cours en différé.-20.62%
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. -0.79%19.608 Cours en temps réel.-20.24%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. 0.88%36.63 Cours en différé.-15.17%
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
19:05DAVID BOWIE has become a brand of WARNER MUSIC
MB
18/02Universal Music s'associe à Curio pour créer et vendre des NFT
MT
11/02BOURSE DE PARIS : Le rouleau compresseur inflationniste déferle sur la Fed
11/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Axa, Ipsen, Rexel, Aperam, Euronext, Technip Energies, Seb, Volvo...
11/02Moteur de découvertes, TikTok redessine le paysage musical
AW
11/02Universal Music Group achète le catalogue musical de Sting
MT
10/02Universal rachète le catalogue du chanteur Sting
RE
06/02"Jackass forever" et "Moonfall" prennent la tête du box-office nord-américain
AW
27/01Universal Music Group étend ses relations avec Amazon Music et Twitch
CI
24/01UNIVERSAL MUSIC : Barclays reste pessimiste
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 8 379 M 9 496 M -
Résultat net 2021 1 112 M 1 261 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 815 M 2 057 M -
PER 2021 34,0x
Rendement 2021 1,54%
Capitalisation 35 840 M 40 616 M -
VE / CA 2021 4,49x
VE / CA 2022 4,01x
Nbr Employés 9 370
Flottant -
Graphique UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Durée : Période :
Universal Music Group N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Universal Music Group N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,76 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,36 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lucian C. Grainge Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Boyd Johnston Muir President-Operations, Chief Financial Officer
Judy Sarah Jarman Craymer Co-Chairman
William Lloyd Tanous Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-20.24%40 616
HYBE CO., LTD.-24.79%9 069
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-9.30%1 317
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-11.93%1 235
AVEX INC.-6.66%526
HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INC.-1.66%168