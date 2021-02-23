Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  UP Fintech Holding Limited    TIGR

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé BATS EXCHANGE - 23/02 18:31:58
27.6900 USD   -10.96%
2020UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED : publication des résultats trimestriels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Durée : Période :
UP Fintech Holding Limited : Graphique analyse technique UP Fintech Holding Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -26,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -26,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -26,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED291.69%4 383
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.8.48%44 812
XP INC.16.11%25 744
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.16%21 333
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.66%17 754
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.21%13 019
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ