Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Upwork Inc.    UPWK

UPWORK INC.

(UPWK)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 14/09 22:00:00
14.97 USD   -0.80%
26/06Sous pression, Facebook durcit sa politique de modération des contenus
AW
26/06Verizon se joint aux entreprises boycottant Facebook
AW
ETFs positionnés sur UPWORK INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...-0.35%1.33%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.04%0.08%Etats UnisActions



Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,43 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 13,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UPWORK INC.41.42%1 815
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.81%66 154
PAYCHEX, INC.-11.84%26 995
RANDSTAD N.V.-16.39%9 876
ADECCO GROUP AG-18.78%8 866
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-18.05%5 840
