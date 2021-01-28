Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Va-Q-tec AG    VQT   DE0006636681

VA-Q-TEC AG

(VQT)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 28/01 17:36:19
33.8 EUR   +3.36%
Fonds positionnés sur VA-Q-TEC AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
AXAWF Fram Europe Microcap F Cap EUR pfNON2.00%89.00%3.25M EUR
AXAWF Fram Eurp Ex-UK Mccp F Cap EURNON1.00%0.00%NC1.51M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 33,85 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,15%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VA-Q-TEC AG9.39%517
ASSA ABLOY AB5.28%28 358
SAINT-GOBAIN8.85%26 302
MASCO CORPORATION0.64%14 161
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY24.72%13 052
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-1.57%11 721
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
