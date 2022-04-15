Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VALBIOTIS
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALVAL   FR0013254851

VALBIOTIS

(ALVAL)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  14/04 17:22:50
6.960 EUR   -1.14%
14:41VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Rapport du commissaire aux comptes – Résolution N°18
PU
14:41VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Rapport du commissaire aux comptes – Résolution N°19
PU
14:41VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Rapport du commissaire aux comptes – Résolution N°20
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Rapport du commissaire aux comptes – Résolution N°19

15/04/2022 | 14:41
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deloitte & Associés 6 place de la Pyramide

92908 Paris-La Défense Cedex France

Téléphone : + 33 (0) 1 40 88 28 00www.deloitte.fr

Adresse postale : TSA 20303

92030 La Défense Cedex

)

)

(

'

&

$%

#

"

!

"

*!

!

!

"##'%()'

"##$%&#

*

,+

!

#/##

.

-

1

,0

-!

*

23

--2

!

,2

*

23

-!

1

0

,2

"

1

4

1

#/##

05

"

/(/

2

1

#6

Société par actions simpliﬁée au capital de 2 188 160 €

Société d'Expertise Comptable inscrite au Tableau de l'Ordre d'Ile-de-France

#/##

2

Société de Commissariat aux Comptes inscrite à la Compagnie Régionale de Versailles et du Centre 572 028 041 RCS Nanterre

TVA : FR 02 572 028 041

Une entité du réseau Deloitte

.

1

-*

*

"

+

#/##

-

!

(

%%&'

$

#

"

"

#

+

*

)

,

,

#

-

'

!

.

,

!

.

+

!1

/. %0%%

/. %0%% ,

!

2

!

+

+

/. %0%% 3

&

!

4

1

& %0

+

!

!

%0

2

7

6

!

%05

+

%%&'88

!

+

:

%%&'89

%%&'8&

+ /.

,,+

!

+

%%&' &

!

,

+ +

;

%%&' 8

%%&' (

%%&'

'

2

!

%05 '

!

!

+

<

+

'

#

#

+

%&'

$

#

"

!

!

"

'

!

&

"

$%

#

% (

" )*

+ #,-./0

! "#""$%&

Disclaimer

Valbiotis SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 12:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur VALBIOTIS
14:41VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Rapport du commissaire aux comptes – Résolution N°18
PU
14:41VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Rapport du commissaire aux comptes – Résolution N°19
PU
14:41VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Rapport du commissaire aux comptes – Résolution N°20
PU
14:41VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Avis de convocation à l'Assemblée Générale Mixte de Valbiotis
PU
13/04VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Brochure de convocation à l'Assemblée Générale
PU
13/04VALBIOTIS : AG 2022 – Texte des résolutions de l'Assemblée Générale
PU
29/03Valbiotis publie les résultats d'un essai clinique sur le traitement de l'hypercholesté..
MT
29/03BOURSE DE PARIS : Le verre à moitié plein
29/03EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Sanofi, EDF, Plastic Omnium, AB Science, Barclays, Petrobras, Nest..
29/03Valbiotis SA annonce les résultats positifs de son étude clinique sur la biodisponibili..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VALBIOTIS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 10,8 M 11,7 M -
Résultat net 2022 -1,55 M -1,68 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 22,2 M 24,0 M -
PER 2022 -87,0x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 67,6 M 73,1 M -
VE / CA 2022 4,21x
VE / CA 2023 1,86x
Nbr Employés 41
Flottant 88,9%
Graphique VALBIOTIS
Durée : Période :
VALBIOTIS : Graphique analyse technique VALBIOTIS | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VALBIOTIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,96 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 105%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sebastien M. Peltier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jocelyn Pineau Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascal Sirvent Chief Scientific Officer
Murielle Cazaubiel Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VALBIOTIS1.61%73
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS16.07%78 022
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.86%77 633
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.13%73 310
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-10.33%48 646
BIONTECH SE-32.01%42 512