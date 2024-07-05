Valeo figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la conception, de la fabrication et de la commercialisation d'équipements automobiles. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - Systèmes de propulsion (31,1% ; n° 2 mondial) : conçus pour réduire les émissions de CO2 et la consommation de carburant, entre autres : systèmes d'électrification de la chaîne cinématique, d'automatisation des transmissions pour toutes boîtes de vitesses automatiques et solutions de gestion de la boucle d'air ; - Systèmes de visibilité (25,1%) : systèmes d'éclairage (n° 1 mondial) et systèmes d'essuyage (n° 1 mondial) pour assurer la visibilité et la sécurité des conducteurs par tous les temps, et de jour comme de nuit ; - Systèmes thermiques (21,5% ; n° 2 mondial) : destinés à l'optimisation de la gestion thermique de l'habitacle par la réduction des émissions polluantes, à l'optimisation de l'autonomie et de la durée de vie des batteries, et à la protection de la santé et au confort des passagers ; - Systèmes de confort et d'aide à la conduite (21,1% ; n° 2 mondial) : systèmes de détection (avec le plus vaste portefeuille de capteurs intelligents et de fonctionnalités connexes du marché), interfaces homme-machine innovantes et véhicules connectés offrant des solutions de connectivité, allant de la connectivité courte portée à la connectivité longue portée ; - autres (1,2%). A fin 2023, le groupe détient 175 sites de production dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (5,9%), Europe et Afrique (42,3%), Amérique du Nord (18,6%), Chine (14,7%), Asie (16,2%) et Amérique du Sud (2,3%).

Indices liés STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)