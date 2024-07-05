|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:05.37
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:04.763
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:04.133
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:03.52
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:02.877
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:05.52
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:04.85
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:04.227
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALNEVA SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:03.637
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:02.96
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:32:04.523
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EMEIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:16:03.643
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:12:03.38
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:10:04.6
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE FEDERALE DU CREDIT MUTUEL DE MAINE ANJOU ET BASSE NORMANDIE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:10:03.95
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:08:05.21
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:06:03.05
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|AYVENS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:04:03.027
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE FEDERALE DU CREDIT MUTUEL OCEAN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:56:03
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:52:03.017
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:46:03.003
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE FEDERALE DE CREDIT MUTUEL
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:40:03.037
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL TOURAINE POITOU
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:28:02.977
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PROVENCE COTE D'AZUR
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:24:02.927
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE L'ANJOU ET DU MAINE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:12:03.03
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ALSACE VOSGES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:04:03.087
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PARIS ILE-DE-FRANCE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:34:03.51
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:34:02.867
|Declarations
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:30:29.067
|Declarations
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:30:28.453
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:30:27.877
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:30:26.037
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:30:25.237
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:30:02.98
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:28:44.877
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:28:42.183
|undefined
|Communique
|AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:28:40.17
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:28:38.177
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:28:25.72
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:28:23.66
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:28:14.237
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:28:12.187
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:27:42.713
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:27:40.327
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:27:37.92
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:20:07.887
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:14:32.02
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:12:56.227
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:12:43.693
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:12:41.543
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:10:44.383
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:10:42.193
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:10:03.117
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:08:43.813
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:08:41.66
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:08:02.997
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:06:42.253
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T10:06:03.847
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:04:03.677
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:04:03.063
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:04:02.467
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:04:01.85
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:04:01.24
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:02:03.717
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:02:03.03
|Declarations
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:02:02.403
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROCHE BOBOIS SA
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:02:01.803
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:02:01.203
|Declarations
|Document
|EKINOPS
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:00:01.953
|Declarations
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T18:00:01.25
|Declarations
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T17:58:01.97
|Declarations
|Document
|ABIONYX PHARMA
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T17:58:01.177
|Declarations
|Document
|ABIONYX PHARMA
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:46:01.157
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SODEXO
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:44:03.003
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:44:02.403
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:44:01.8
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:44:01.2
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:42:04.343
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:42:03.687
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:42:03.05
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:42:02.44
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|LEGRAND
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:42:01.827
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:42:01.19
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:40:03.723
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:40:03.09
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:40:02.463
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:40:01.833
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:40:01.177
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALNEVA SE
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T15:38:05.29
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T13:48:02.67
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|SOLOCAL GROUP
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T13:46:01.427
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|SOLOCAL GROUP
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T13:44:01.973
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|VALEO
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T13:44:01.273
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME LOAN SFH
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T13:40:01.95
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CENTRE LOIRE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T13:40:01.273
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL TOULOUSE 31
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T13:16:01.783
|Declarations
|Document
|GALIMMO
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T13:16:01.163
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VISIATIV
|Link
|2024-07-04T00:00:00
|2024-07-04T13:10:01.167
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T10:46:44.32
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-04T10:46:42.657
|undefined
|Communique
|AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vallourec SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 13:38:10 UTC.