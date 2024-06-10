Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:08.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:05.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:05.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:04.207 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
null 2024-06-10T15:34:03.41 Prospectus Approbation NATIXIS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:34:02.103 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:32:06.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
null 2024-06-10T15:32:06.2 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE VAL DE FRANCE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T15:32:02.133 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REMY COINTREAU Link
null 2024-06-10T15:28:05.077 Prospectus Approbation ORANGE Link
null 2024-06-10T15:28:04.08 Prospectus Approbation UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
null 2024-06-10T15:26:03.717 Prospectus Approbation ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2024-06-10T15:24:02.227 Prospectus Approbation SFIL Link
null 2024-06-10T15:22:03.463 Prospectus Approbation CNP ASSURANCES Link
null 2024-06-10T15:18:04.853 Prospectus Approbation RCI BANQUE Link
null 2024-06-10T15:16:02.307 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE LOIRE HAUTE LOIRE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T11:08:02.163 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T11:06:02.207 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T11:04:02.997 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T11:04:02.12 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T11:02:02.153 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2024-06-10T00:00:00 2024-06-10T11:00:02.747 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
null 2024-06-08T10:12:03.31 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2024-06-08T10:10:15.017 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2024-06-08T10:10:11.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-08T10:08:18.563 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-08T10:08:15.083 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-08T10:08:11.92 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-08T10:06:17.753 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-08T10:06:11.893 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2024-06-08T10:06:07.167 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:14:04.737 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:14:03.663 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:14:02.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:12:07.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:12:06.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:12:05.2 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:12:04.293 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:12:03.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOM GROUP Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:12:02.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOM GROUP Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:10:07.45 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:10:05.957 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:10:04.967 DeclarationDirigeants Document PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:10:04.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:10:03.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:08:07.147 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:08:06.24 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:08:05.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:08:04.33 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:08:03.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOLTALIA Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:08:02.467 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOLTALIA Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:06:06.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:06:05.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:06:04.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:06:03.46 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:06:02.51 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:04:03.723 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T18:04:02.487 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:38:06.22 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:38:05.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:38:04.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:38:03.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:38:02.467 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:36:07.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:36:06.337 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:36:05.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:36:03.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:20:02.48 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T15:18:05.057 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
null 2024-06-07T15:18:04.007 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2024-06-07T15:14:05.157 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2024-06-07T15:10:05.833 Prospectus Approbation LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
null 2024-06-07T15:10:04.837 Prospectus Approbation AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T14:50:02.413 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
null 2024-06-07T14:40:02.497 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot VOYAGEURS DU MONDE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T11:42:02.447 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T11:40:02.56 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-07T00:00:00 2024-06-07T11:38:02.457 Declarations Document TIPIAK Link
null 2024-06-07T11:12:03.017 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:26:02.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:20:06.1 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:20:02.82 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:18:13.3 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:18:10.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:16:17.15 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:16:13.59 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:16:10.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:14:18.663 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-07T10:14:15.787 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:14:13.07 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:14:10.61 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:14:08.087 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:14:02.723 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:12:19.423 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:12:16.48 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:12:11.997 undefined Communique ASSISTANCE PUBLIQUE-HOPITAUX DE PARIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:12:08.647 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:10:02.797 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-06-07T10:08:07.943 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-07T10:06:03.083 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Valneva SE published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 13:39:08 UTC.