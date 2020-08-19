Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Valneva SE    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 19/08 11:29:56
5.77 EUR   +3.96%
14/08CORONAVIRUS : le Royaume-Uni réserve les vaccins de Novavax et de Johnson & Johnson
DJ
11/08ACTIONS : les investisseurs font les soldes ?
06/08VALNEVA nomme un Directeur Médical
AO
ETFs positionnés sur VALNEVA SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-0.20%0.64%FranceActions



Graphique VALNEVA SE
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,98 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,55 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,11%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VALNEVA SE115.95%610
LONZA GROUP60.42%46 444
CELLTRION, INC.67.96%34 372
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.90%30 890
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.90%28 156
MODERNA, INC.242.69%27 526
