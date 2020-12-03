Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Van Lanschot Kempen N.V    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Carmignac Euro-Entrepreneurs A EUR AccNON-1.00%35.00%7.59M EUR
Carmignac Pf Euro-Entrprs F EUR AccNON-7.00%32.00%7.59M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.VETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ...-0.56%0.02%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,17 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 9,56%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,34%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,76%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V6.98%1 059
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.10%372 003
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%280 891
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.54%251 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%202 356
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.53%177 254
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ