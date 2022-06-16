Vanstar Mining Resources : Management Discussion and Analysis 16/06/2022 | 14:03 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC. RAPPORT DE GESTION POUR LA PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2022 VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 RAPPORT DE GESTION Ce rapport de gestion daté du 27 mai 2022, présente une analyse de la situation financière et des résultats de Ressources Minières Vanstar Inc. (''Vanstar'' ou ''la Société'') pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 mars 2022 et est un complément aux états financiers. Il doit être lu en parallèle avec les états financiers annuels audités pour l'exercice se terminant à la même date incluant les notes afférentes. Les valeurs monétaires qui y figurent sont exprimées en dollars canadiens. Les états financiers annuels audités de la Société ont été préparés conformément aux IFRS et à l'IAS 1, Présentation des états financiers. Les principales méthodes comptables ayant servi à leur préparation sont résumées à la note 3 des dits états financiers au 31 mars 2022. Le présent rapport comporte également une revue des activités d'exploration qui se veut un bref résumé des travaux effectués ainsi que de l'avancement des projets en cours. Cette revue doit également être lue en parallèle avec les états financiers et notes afférentes. La Société publie régulièrement des communiqués de presse faisant état des avancements des travaux d'exploration sur ses propriétés. Les actions de la Société sont inscrites à la Bourse de croissance TSX sous le symbole VSR, à la bourse OTCQX sous le symbole VMNGF et à la Bourse de Francfort sous le symbole 1V8. Des renseignements supplémentaires peuvent être obtenus sur SEDAR à www.sedar.comdans la section des documents déposés par Ressources minières Vanstar Inc. ou sur le site web de la Société à www.vanstarmining.com. RENSEIGNEMENTS PROSPECTIFS Le présent document contient des énoncés prospectifs qui reflètent les attentes actuelles de la Société liées aux activités futures. Dans la mesure où des déclarations contenues dans ce document contiennent de l'information qui n'est pas de nature historique, ces déclarations sont essentiellement prospectives. Des énoncés prospectifs comportent des risques, des incertitudes et des éléments qui pourraient faire en sorte que les véritables résultats diffèrent des résultats prédits ou sous-entendus par ces mêmes énoncés prospectifs. Même si la Société croit que les hypothèses découlant des énoncés prospectifs sont plausibles, il est fortement recommandé de ne pas accorder une confiance excessive à ces énoncés qui ne sont valables qu'au moment de la rédaction de ce document. La Société décline toute intention ou obligation en ce qui concerne la mise jour ou la révision d'un énoncé prospectif quelconque, peu importe si le ou les énoncés concernés doivent être révisés à la lumière de nouveaux renseignements, de nouvelles situations ou de tout autre nouveau facteur

moins d'y être tenue selon les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables. CONSTITUTION ET ACTIVITÉS Ressources Minières Vanstar Inc. (« Vanstar ») a été constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions le 4 mai 2007. Le capital social est constitué d'un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale dont 57 650 458 sont en circulation en date des présentes. Les activités de Vanstar consistent à acquérir, explorer, mettre en valeur, développer et, le cas échéant, exploiter des propriétés minières. De plus, dans le cadre de la réalisation de ses objectifs, la Société pourrait être appelée à conclure différentes ententes propres à l'industrie de l'exploration minière, tels que des achats ou des options d'achat de titres miniers et des ententes de coparticipation. La récente pandémie de Covid-19 pourrait avoir une incidence sur la capacité de la Société à exécuter son programme d'exploration. Ces événements sont susceptibles d'entraîner des modifications importantes des actifs ou des passifs au cours de l'année à venir ou d'avoir un impact significatif sur les opérations futures. À la suite de ces événements, la Société a pris et continuera de prendre des mesures pour minimiser l'impact. Cependant, il est impossible de déterminer pour l'instant les implications financières de ces événements. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) dated May 27, 2022 presents an analysis of the financial position and results of operations of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. ("Vanstar" or the "Company") for the three- month period ended March 31, 2022 and is complementary to the financial statements. It should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements ended on the same date and the accompanying notes. Monetary values in the financial statements are in Canadian dollars. The Company's audited financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS and IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements. The principal accounting policies used in their preparation are summarized in Note 3 to the financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2022. This MD&A also includes a review of exploration activities, providing a brief summary of the work carried out and the progress made on projects underway. This review must also be read in conjunction with the financial statements and accompanying notes. The Company regularly publishes press releases detailing the progress of exploration work on its properties. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VSR, on the OCTQX stock exchange under the symbol VMNGF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 1V8. Additional information may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.comin the documents section filed by Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. or on the Company's website at www.vanstarmining.com. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future operations. To the extent that statements in this document contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking.Forward-looking statements involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results that differ from the results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements which only apply as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation with respect to updating or revising any forward-looking statement, regardless of whether the statements concerned are to be revised in light of new information, new situations or any other new factor unless required to do so in accordance with applicable securities laws. CONSTITUTION AND NATURE OF BUSINESS The Company was incorporated in May 4, 2007 under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The capital stock consists of an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 57,650,458 were issued and outstanding as at the date of this MD&A. The activities of Vanstar consist of acquiring, exploring, appraising, and, if applicable, developing mining mineral properties. In addition, in line with achieving its objectives, the Company could be required to sign various agreements specific to the mining industry, such as purchase or option agreements for mining claims and joint venture agreements. The recent Covid-19 pandemic may impact the Company's ability to carry out its exploration program. These events are likely to cause significant changes to the assets or liabilities in the coming year or to have a significant impact on future operations. Following these events, the Company has taken and will continue to take action to minimize the impact. However, it is impossible to determine the financial implications of these events for the moment. 2 FAITS SAILLANTS DE LA PÉRIODE : Le résultat global pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 mars 2022 est une perte de 140 945 $, comparativement à une perte de 772 176 $ pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 mars 2021. Durant l'exercice se terminant le 31 décembre 2021, un total de 1 430 000 options d'achat d'action ont été exercées représentant un encaissement de 508 500 $. La juste valeur de 277 486 $ attribuée à ces options d'achat a été ajoutée au capital-actions. En avril 2021, la Société s'est qualifiée aux fins des négociations sur le marché OTCQX Best Market. La Société a passée du marché Pink ® l'OTCQX et a commencé à se négocier le 5 avril 2021 sur l'OTCQX sous le symbole VMNGF. INFORMATIONS SUR LES PROPRIÉTÉS MINIÈRES PROPRIÉTÉ NELLIGAN La propriété est constituée de 158 titres miniers d'une superficie approximative de 8 216 hectares. La propriété est dans un environnement géologique favorable où l'on retrouve plusieurs importants indices aurifères, notamment les gîtes Joe Mann (3,35 tm à 9,1 g/t Au), Philibert (1,5 tm à 5,4 g/t Au) et Lac Meston (1,22 tm à 6,35 g/t Au). En février 2017, la Société a signé une entente avec les prospecteurs originaux afin de racheter leur redevance de 2% NSR en contrepartie de l'émission en leur faveur de 1 200 000 d'actions ordinaires de la Société d'une valeur de 72 000 $ et d'un paiement de 75 000 $. En mai 2017, ladite entente a été modifiée de sorte que le versement au comptant de 75 000 $ a été remplacé par l'émission de deux débentures convertibles de 37 500 $ d'un terme de 36 mois, portant intérêts au taux de 10 % l'an. En avril 2019, les détenteurs des débentures convertibles ont demandé la conversion de celles-ci en actions. La Société a alors procédé à l'émission de 340 908 actions ordinaires, à un prix unitaire de 0,22 $, pour une valeur de 75 000 $. Le 22 février 2018, l'entente d'amodiation de novembre 2014 permettant à Corporation Iamgold (''IMG'') d'acquérir jusqu'à 80 % de la propriété Nelligan fut amendée. Les propriétés Émile et Miron furent alors incorporées au projet Nelligan. Suite à un paiement de 2 150 000 $ en février 2018, la participation de Corporation Iamgold dans le projet fut majorée à 51 %. Au cours de l'année 2019, un intérêt additionnel de 24 % a été acquis par Corporation Iamgold en contrepartie de paiements de 400 000 $ en février 2019 et de 2 350 000 $ en décembre 2019, ainsi que la livraison d'un rapport de ressources en octobre 2019. Tel que prévu à l'entente, la redevance de 2 % NSR sur certains claims de la propriété Nelligan acquise des propriétaires originaux en février 2017 fut réduite de 50 % par la Société. Corporation Iamgold a la possibilité d'acquérir une participation supplémentaire de 5%, de détenir une participation de 80% dans la propriété en complétant et en livrant une étude de faisabilité à ses frais. La Société conserverait alors un intérêt indivis non-contributif reporté de 20% jusqu'au début de la production commerciale, après quoi: - l'intérêt indivis de 20% devient participatif et la Société paierait alors sa portion attribuable du développement et de la construction jusqu'au début de la production commerciale à partir de 80% de sa quote-part de toutes les distributions en cours de la coentreprise. Corporation Iamgold a la possibilité d'acheter la participation restante de 20% de la Société pour un prix égal à sa juste valeur déterminer par un évaluateur indépendant reconnu mutuellement désigné. La Société retiendrait un Rendement Net de Fonderie (NSR) de 1,5% sur l'ensemble de la propriété en plus du 1% de Rendement Net de Fonderie (NSR) qu'elle détient déjà sur les 8 titres miniers originaux. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD : Comprehensive income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, is net loss of $ 140,945 compared to net loss of $ 772,176 for the three- month period ended March 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2021, a total of 1,430,000 stock options were exercised representing a total receipt of $ 508,500. The fair value of $ 277,486 allocated to those stock options has been added to the share capital. In April 2021, the Company announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. The Company upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink ® market and began trading on April 5, 2021, on the OTCQX under the symbol VMNGF. INFORMATION ON MINING PROPERTIES NELLIGAN PROPERTY The property constituted of 158 mining titlesfor an estimated area of 8,216 hectares. The property is located in a favorable geological environment where there are several important gold showings, in particular the Joe Mann deposits (3.35 mt at 9.1 g/t Au), Philibert (1.5 mt at 5.4 g/t Au) and Lac Meston (1.22 mt at 6.35 g/t Au). In February 2017, the Company signed an agreement with the original prospectors to redeem their 2% NSR royalty in exchange for the issuance of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company valued at $ 72,000 and a payment of $ 75,000. In May 2017, the agreement was amended so that the cash payment of $ 75,000 was replaced by the issuance of two convertible debentures of $ 37,500 with a 36 months-term, bearing interest at annual rate of 10%. Those debentures were converted into 340,908 common shares of the Company in April 2019 at a unit price of $ 0.22, for a $ 75,000 value. On February 22, 2018, the farm-out agreement of November 2014 allowing Iamgold Corporation (IMG) to acquire up to 80% of the Nelligan property was amended. The Émile and Miron properties were then incorporated into the Nelligan project Thus, following payments of $ 2,150,000 in February 2018, Iamgold Corporation's participation in the project was increased to 51%. During the year 2019, an additional 24% interest was acquired by IMG following a $ 400,000 payment in February 2019 and $ 2,350,000 in December 2019, as well as the delivery of a resource report in October 2019. Following these payments, 50% of the 2% NSR royalty on certain claims of the Nelligan property acquired from the original prospectors in February 2017, was cancelled by the Company. Iamgold Corporation has an option to acquire an additional interest of 5%, to hold an 80% interest in the property by completing and delivering a feasibility study at its expense. The Company would then retain a 20% undivided non -contributory carried interest until the commencement of commercial production, after which: - the 20% undivided interest becomes participating and - the Company will pay its attributable portion of the total development and construction costs to the commencement of commercial production from 80% of its share of any ongoing distributions from the Joint Venture. Iamgold Corporation has the option to purchase the remaining 20% from the Company for a price equal to its fair value, to be determined by a mutually appointed recognized independent valuator. The Company will retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) on the entire property in addition to the 1% NSR already owned by the Company on the 8 original mining claims. 3 INFORMATIONS SUR LES PROPRIÉTÉS MINIÈRES (suite) PROPRIÉTÉ NELLIGAN (suite) La première estimation comporte 96 990 000 tonnes de ressources présumées à une teneur moyenne de 1,02 gramme d'or par tonne, représentant 3 193 900 onces d'or contenues dans une fosse. Cette estimation inclut quatre zones minéralisées distinctes où leurs continuités géologiques et leur teneur ont été démontrées grâce aux programmes de forage d'exploration d'IAMGOLD et de Vanstar. Dans cette estimation, la contribution la plus importante (en onces) provient de la zone Renard qui a été récemment recoupée sur une distance de plus de 1 km et qui a une épaisseur réelle supérieure à 100 m. Le gîte se caractérise par une minéralisation homogène à faible teneur en or associée à une minéralisation de pyrite fine contenue dans une séquence altérée de roches principalement méta sédimentaires qui reste ouverte en profondeur et dans son extension potentielle à l'ouest. Le potentiel du projet demeure favorable pour l'ajout de ressources supplémentaires et fera l'objet des campagnes d'exploration futures. Le 6 juillet 2021, la Société confirme que le forage a débuté le 30 juin 2021. IMG devrait forer environ 9 500 m et comprendra à la fois des forages de définition dans la principale zone de ressources ainsi que du forage d'extension axé sur l'extension ouest de la minéralisation connue. Ce forage permettra de compléter une future mise à jour de l'estimation des ressources. Au-delà de la zone de forage, la cartographie des zones sous-explorées se poursuit en se concentrant sur une zone identifiée par le levé PP et par des résultats préliminaires du levé du till. Quinze nouveaux affleurements ont été identifiés à ce jour. Ailleurs, l'examen des résultats reçus d'échantillonnage de 2020 et 2021 est en cours. Deux autres anomalies aurifères se développent dans le till à l'extérieur de la région des ressources de Nelligan, avec des résultats d'analyse de concentré de minéraux lourds et de fractions fines des échantillons de till encore en attente. Le programme de cartographie comprend également la cartographie des zones décapées en octobre 2020 sur la propriété de la coentreprise. Des échantillonnages en rainures ont été prélevés dans les 3 zones non échantillonnées, incluant une qui est située au nord de la zone de ressources. La zone de décapage nord a été achevée en mai avec la cartographie et l'échantillonnage en rainures. Le décapage a exposé un sédiment modérément à fortement ciselé, contenant jusqu'à 30% des veinules fumées transposées et des traces de pyrite mais localement jusqu'à 5%. Vingt-deux échantillons en rainures ont été prélevés. Les résultats sont en attente. Les futures cibles d'exploration seront déterminées une fois que tous les résultats seront disponibles et interprétés. Figure 1 : Programme de forage proposé INFORMATION ON MINING PROPERTIES (continued) NELLIGAN PROPERTY (continued) The first estimate includes 96,990,000 tonnes of inferred resource at an average grade of 1.02 grams of gold per tonne, representing 3,193,900 ounces of gold contained in a pit. This estimate includes four distinct mineralized zones where their geological continuity and grade have been demonstrated through the exploration drilling programs of IAMGOLD and Vanstar. In this estimate, the largest contribution (in ounces) comes from the Renard zone which was recently intersected over a distance of more than 1 km and which has an actual thickness greater than 100 m. The deposit is characterized by homogeneous mineralization with low gold content associated with fine pyrite mineralization contained in an altered sequence of mainly metasedimentary rocks which remains open at depth and in its potential extension to the west. The potential of the project remains favorable for the addition of additional resources and will be the subject of future exploration campaigns. On July 6, 2021, the Company confirmed that drilling began on June 30th, 2021. IMG is expected to drill approximately 9,500 m and will include both definition drilling in the main resource area as well as step-out drilling with a focus on the west extension of the known mineralization. This drilling will support the completion of a future updated resource estimate. Beyond the drilling area, mapping of underexplored areas is ongoing focusing on an area identified from IP and preliminary till survey results. Fifteen new outcrops have been identified to date. Elsewhere the review of the 2020 and 2021 till sampling results received is ongoing. Two other gold in-till anomalies outside the Nelligan Resources area are developing, with assay results from heavy mineral concentrates and fine fractions of the till samples still pending. The mapping program also includes mapping of areas stripped in October 2020 on the joint venture property. Channel samples have been collected from the 3 unsampled areas including one located to the north of the resource area. The northern stripping area has been completed in May with mapping and channel sampling. The stripping exposed a moderately to strongly sheared sediment, hosting up to 30% of transposed smoky veinlets and pyrite in trace but locally up to 5%. Twenty-two channel samples have been collected. Results are pending. Exploration targeting will be completed once all results will become available and interpreted. Figure 1: Proposed drill program 4 INFORMATIONS SUR LES PROPRIÉTÉS MINIÈRES (suite) PROPRIÉTÉ NELLIGAN (suite) Le 16 décembre 2021, la Société annonce les premiers résultats d'IMG pour son programme de forage d'exploration au diamant de 2021. Les principaux résultats comprenaient : Zone Renard - Définition 111,0 mètres (« m ») à 1,11 gramme par tonne d'or (« g/t Au ») dans le sondage NE-21-173 à partir de 175,5 m ; suivi d'un intervalle distinct de : 16,5 m à 2,05 g/t Au à partir de 327,0 m ;

86,7 m à 1,34 g/t Au dans le sondage NE-21-170 à partir de 126,0 m incluant

dans le sondage NE-21-170 à partir de 126,0 m incluant 12,0 m à 2,65 g/t Au à partir de 148,5 m ;

Suivi d'un intervalle distinct de : 45,0 m à 2,13 g/t Au à partir de 222,0 m incluant 12,0 m à 6,27 g/t Au à partir de 234,0 m ;

46,5 m à 1,26 g/t Au dans le sondage NE-21-172 à partir de 183,0 m incluant

dans le sondage NE-21-172 à partir de 183,0 m incluant 12,7 m à 3,05 g/t Au à partir de 200,4 m ;

Suivi d'un intervalle distinct de : 28,7 m à 1,70 g/t Au à partir de 238,3 m incluant o 0,9 m à 27,0 g/t Au à partir de 239,1 m ; Suivi d'un intervalle distinct de : 42,0 m à 1,06 g/t Au à partir de 301,5 m ;

34,5 m à 1,26 g/t Au dans le sondage NE-21-174 à partir de 199,5 m, suivi d'un intervalle distinct de :

dans le sondage NE-21-174 à partir de 199,5 m, suivi d'un intervalle distinct de : 19,5 m à 3,80 g/t Au à partir de 283,5 m incluant

1,5 m à 24,6 g/t Au à partir de 283,5 m ; Suivi d'un intervalle distinct de :

o 7,6 m à 5,69 g/t Au à partir de 343,5 m incluant o 1,5 m à 21,0 g/t Au à partir de 348,0 m ; Zone Renard - Prolongement à l'ouest 40,5 m à 1,28 g/t Au dans le sondage NE-21-178 à partir de 51,0 m;

dans le sondage NE-21-178 à partir de 51,0 m; 15,0 m à 7,81 g/t Au dans le sondage NE-21-180 à partir de 36,0 m incluant 1,3 m à 70,1 g/t Au à partir de 45,0 m. Le 24 mars 2022, la Société a annoncé les résultats d'analyse restants du programme de forage au diamant 2021 totalisant 9 492 mètres répartis dans 27 sondages. La Société rapporte les analyses des derniers 14 trous de forage au diamant totalisant 5 232 mètres complétés sur l'extension ouest du gisement. Le programme de forage de 2020 a prolongé la zone minéralisée de 700 m au-delà de la ressource modélisée en 2019. Les résultats actuels des forages de 2021, résumés dans les tableaux 1 et 2 ci- dessous, indiquent que la minéralisation se poursuit plus à l'ouest, bien que les zones semblent s'amincir avec des teneurs localement plus élevées. Le sondage NE- 21-190, par exemple, situé à 1 100 m à l'ouest de la ressource actuelle a intercepté 9 m à 3 g/t Au et le forage le plus à l'ouest (NE-21- a intercepté 6 m à 2,63 g/t Au, à 1,5 km de la fosse ayant servi à l'estimé de la ressource en 2019. INFORMATION ON MINING PROPERTIES (continued) NELLIGAN PROPERTY (continued) On December 16, 2021, announced the initial assay results from IMG 2021 exploration diamond drilling program. The main results included : Renard Zone - Infill 111.0 m at 1.11 g/t Au in drill hole NE-21-173 from 175.5 m; followed by a separate interval of: 16.5 m at 2.05 g/t Au from 327.0 m;

86.7 meters ("m") at 1.34 g/t Au ("g/t Au") in drill hole NE-21- 170 from 126.0 m including

12.0 m at 2.65 g/t Au from 148.5 m;

Followed by a separate interval of: 45.0 m at 2.13 g/t Au from 222.0 m including 12.0 m at 6.27 g/t Au from 234.0 m;

46.5 m at 1.26 g/t Au in drill hole NE-21-172 from 183.0 m including

in drill hole NE-21-172 from 183.0 m including 12.7 m at 3.05 g/t Au from 200.4 m;

Followed be a separate interval of: 28.7 m at 1.70 g/t Au from 238.3 m including o 0.9 m at 27.0 g/t Au from 239.1 m; Followed by a separate interval of: 42.0 m at 1.06 g/t Au from 301.5 m;

34.5 m at 1.26 g/t Au in drill hole NE-21-174 from 199.5 m; followed by a separate interval of:

in drill hole NE-21-174 from 199.5 m; followed by a separate interval of: 19.5 m at 3.80 g/t Au from 283.5 m including

1.5 m at 24.6 g/t Au from 283.5 m; Followed by a separate interval of:

o 7.6 m at 5.69 g/t Au from 343.5 m including o 1.5 m at 21.0 g/t Au from 348.0 m; Renard Zone - West Extension 40.5 m at 1.28 g/t Au in drill hole NE-21-178 from 51.0 m;

in drill hole NE-21-178 from 51.0 m; 15.0 m at 7.81 g/t Au in drill hole NE-21-180 from 36.0 m including 1.3 m at 70.1 g/t Au from 45.0 m. On March 24, 2022, the Company announced the remaining assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program consisting of 9,492 meters in 27 holes. The Company is reporting assays from the remaining 14 diamond drill holes totaling 5,232 meters completed in the western extension of the deposit. The 2020 drill program extended the mineralized zone by 700 m beyond the resource that was modelled in 2019. Current results from 2021 drilling, summarized in Table 1 and 2 below, indicate that the mineralization continues further to the west, although the zones appear to be thinning with locally improved grades. Hole NE-21-190, for example, located 1,100 m to the west of the current resource intercepted 9 m grading 3 g/t Au and the most western hole (NE-21-188) intercepted 6 m grading 2.63 g/t Au, 1.5 km from the 2019 pit shell. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:02:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 Toute l'actualité sur VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. 14:03 VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES : Quarterly Report PU 30/05 Vanstar Mining Resources en hausse de 6,7 % après avoir annoncé les résultats partiels .. MT 30/05 Ressources minières Vanstar Inc. annonce les résultats partiels des deux premiers trous.. CI 30/05 Vanstar Mining intercepte 5,23 g/t Au sur 21 m, incluant 10,14 g/t Au sur 10,5 m à Bous.. NE 27/05 Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se termin.. CI 24/05 VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES : Management Discussion and Analysis PU 02/05 Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. annonce ses résultats financiers pour l'année complète se.. CI 26/04 Vanstar Mining Resources entame un programme de forage de 4 000 mètres au projet Bousqu.. CI 26/04 Vanstar Mining Annonce Le Début Du Programme De Forage De 4 000 Mètres Sur La Propriété.. NE 24/03 Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. annonce les résultats d'analyse restants du programme de .. CI