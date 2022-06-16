Vanstar Mining Resources : Quarterly Report

For the three-month periods ended

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES :

NOTICE TO READERS OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Les états financiers intermédiaires non audités de Ressources Minières Vanstar Inc. pour la période de trois mois se terminant le 31 mars 2022, n'ont pas été révisés par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

The Interim Financial Statements unaudited of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, were not audited by a firm of external auditors.

JC St-Amour JC St-Amour

Président et chef de la direction / President and chief Executive Officer