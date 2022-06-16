Vanstar Mining Resources : Quarterly Report

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES :
NOTICE TO READERS OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Les états financiers intermédiaires non audités de Ressources Minières Vanstar Inc. pour la période de trois mois se terminant le 31 mars 2022, n'ont pas été révisés par une firme d'auditeurs externes.
The Interim Financial Statements unaudited of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, were not audited by a firm of external auditors.
JC St-Amour JC St-Amour
Président et chef de la direction / President and chief Executive Officer
Martin Nicoletti Martin Nicoletti
Chef des opérations financières / Chief financial officer
Ressources minières Vanstar Inc.
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
États de la situation financière
Statements of financial position
(En dollars canadiens)
(In Canadian dollars)
31 mars /
31 décembre /
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Non audités /
(Audités /
Unaudited)
Audited)
Notes
$
$
ACTIFS
ASSETS
Courants
Current
Trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie
5
4 759 420
4 931 356
Cash and cash equivalents
Taxes sur les produits et services à recevoir
45 190
81 317
Goods and services taxes receivable
Intérêts courus à recevoir
3 867
3 867
Accrued interest receivable
Autres débiteurs
29 407
31 830
Other receivables
Frais payés d'avance
77 416
46 792
Prepaid expenses
Placements
6
14 500
14 500
Investments
4 929 800
5 109 662
Non courants
Non-Current
Actifs d'exploration et d'évaluation
7
2 146 241
1 991 470
Exploration and evaluation assets
Total des actifs
7 076 041
7 101 132
Total assets
PASSIFS
LIABILITIES
Courants
Current
Dettes fournisseurs et autres créditeurs
209 687
47 481
Trade and other payables
Autre passif
328 409
374 761
Other liability
538 096
422 242
Non courants
Non-current
Passif d'impôt différé
440 993
440 993
Deferred tax liabilities
Total des passifs
979 089
863 235
Total liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital-actions
8
8 991 602
8 991 602
Share capital
Surplus d'apport
5 407 829
5 407 829
Contributed surplus
Déficit
(8 302 479)
(8 161 534)
Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
6 096 952
6 237 897
Total equity
Total du passif et des capitaux propres
7 076 041
7 101 132
Total liabilities and equity
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers.
JC St-Amour JC St-Amour
Président et chef de la direction / President and Chief Executive Officer
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Albert Contardi Albert Contardi Administrateur / Director
3
Ressources minières Vanstar Inc.
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
États des résultats nets et du résultat global
Statements of income and comprehensive income
(Non audités, en dollars canadiens)
(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
Pour la période de trois mois terminée /
For the three-month period ended
31 mars /
31 mars /
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Notes
$
$
DÉPENSES OPÉRATIONNELLES
Salaires et avantages sociaux
Charges liées aux options d'achat d'actions Frais de consultation et services professionnels Honoraires de gestion
Loyer, frais de bureau et communications Registrariat et information aux actionnaires Représentation, déplacements et frais divers Inscription et droits
Assurances
Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles
RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL
AUTRES PRODUITS ET CHARGES
Intérêts créditeurs provenant de la trésorerie Variation de la juste valeur des placements en actions de sociétés publiques
Impôts recouverts
RÉSULTAT NET ET RÉSULTAT GLOBAL DE LA PÉRIODE
RÉSULTAT NET PAR ACTION
OPERATING EXPENSES
-
5 645
Salaries and employee benefits
10
-
600 722
Share-based payments
64 432
98 913
Consulting and professional fees
31 250
31 250
Management fees
10 492
10 405
Rent, office expenses and communications
2 000
9 540
Registration and shareholders' information
60 467
33 744
Travelling and public relations
13 949
48 965
Listing fees and rights
4 717
3 460
Insurance
-
259
Depreciation of equipment
(187 307)
(842 903)
OPERATING INCOME
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
11
11 427
Interest income from cash
Change in fair value of investments in shares of
-
4 500
public companies
46 351
54 800
Income tax recovered
46 362
70 727
LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR
(140 945)
(772 176)
THE PERIOD
12
(0,002)
(0,014)
LOSS PER SHARE
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
4
Ressources minières Vanstar Inc.
États de variations des capitaux propres
Pour les périodes de trois mois terminées les 31 mars 2022 et 2021 (Non audités, en dollars canadiens)
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
Statements of changes in equity
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)
Notes
Capital-actions /
Surplus d'apport /
Total des capitaux
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Déficit / Deficit
propres / Total equity
$
$
$
$
Solde au 1er janvier 2022
8 991 602
5 407 829
(8 161 534)
6 237 897
Balance as at January 1, 2022
Résultat global de la période
-
-
(140 945)
(140 945)
Comprehensive income for the period
Solde au 31 mars 2022
8 991 602
5 407 829
(8 302 479)
6 096 952
Balance as at March 31, 2022
Solde au 1er janvier 2021
8 205 616
4 199 114
(5 712 630)
6 692 100
Balance as at January 1, 2021
Résultat global de la période
-
-
(772 176)
(772 176)
Comprehensive income for the period
Charges liées aux options d'achat d'actions
octroyées
10
-
600 722
-
600 722
Share-based payments
Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions
10
779 448
(279 948)
-
499 500
Stock options exercised
Solde au 31 mars 2021
8 985 064
4 519 888
(6 484 806)
7 020 146
Balance as at March 31, 2021
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
5
