    VSR   CA92209L1094

VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC.

(VSR)
Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto  -  15:37 14/06/2022
0.3700 CAD   +1.37%
14:03VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES : Quarterly Report
PU
30/05Vanstar Mining Resources en hausse de 6,7 % après avoir annoncé les résultats partiels de 2 trous au projet Bousquet-Odyno
MT
30/05Ressources minières Vanstar Inc. annonce les résultats partiels des deux premiers trous forés sur le projet Bousquet-Odyno nouvellement sous option
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Vanstar Mining Resources : Quarterly Report

16/06/2022 | 14:03
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC.

États financiers intermédiaires

Pour les périodes de trois mois terminées

les 31 mars 2022 et 2021

(en dollars canadiens)

VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC.

Interim Financial Statements

For the three-month periods ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021

(in Canadian dollars)

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES :

NOTICE TO READERS OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Les états financiers intermédiaires non audités de Ressources Minières Vanstar Inc. pour la période de trois mois se terminant le 31 mars 2022, n'ont pas été révisés par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

The Interim Financial Statements unaudited of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, were not audited by a firm of external auditors.

  1. JC St-Amour JC St-Amour
    Président et chef de la direction / President and chief Executive Officer
  1. Martin Nicoletti Martin Nicoletti
    Chef des opérations financières / Chief financial officer

Ressources minières Vanstar Inc.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

États de la situation financière

Statements of financial position

(En dollars canadiens)

(In Canadian dollars)

31 mars /

31 décembre /

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Non audités /

(Audités /

Unaudited)

Audited)

Notes

$

$

ACTIFS

ASSETS

Courants

Current

Trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie

5

4 759 420

4 931 356

Cash and cash equivalents

Taxes sur les produits et services à recevoir

45 190

81 317

Goods and services taxes receivable

Intérêts courus à recevoir

3 867

3 867

Accrued interest receivable

Autres débiteurs

29 407

31 830

Other receivables

Frais payés d'avance

77 416

46 792

Prepaid expenses

Placements

6

14 500

14 500

Investments

4 929 800

5 109 662

Non courants

Non-Current

Actifs d'exploration et d'évaluation

7

2 146 241

1 991 470

Exploration and evaluation assets

Total des actifs

7 076 041

7 101 132

Total assets

PASSIFS

LIABILITIES

Courants

Current

Dettes fournisseurs et autres créditeurs

209 687

47 481

Trade and other payables

Autre passif

328 409

374 761

Other liability

538 096

422 242

Non courants

Non-current

Passif d'impôt différé

440 993

440 993

Deferred tax liabilities

Total des passifs

979 089

863 235

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital-actions

8

8 991 602

8 991 602

Share capital

Surplus d'apport

5 407 829

5 407 829

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(8 302 479)

(8 161 534)

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

6 096 952

6 237 897

Total equity

Total du passif et des capitaux propres

7 076 041

7 101 132

Total liabilities and equity

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers.

  1. JC St-Amour JC St-Amour
    Président et chef de la direction / President and Chief Executive Officer

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

  1. Albert Contardi Albert Contardi Administrateur / Director

3

Ressources minières Vanstar Inc.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

États des résultats nets et du résultat global

Statements of income and comprehensive income

(Non audités, en dollars canadiens)

(Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Pour la période de trois mois terminée /

For the three-month period ended

31 mars /

31 mars /

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Notes

$

$

DÉPENSES OPÉRATIONNELLES

Salaires et avantages sociaux

Charges liées aux options d'achat d'actions Frais de consultation et services professionnels Honoraires de gestion

Loyer, frais de bureau et communications Registrariat et information aux actionnaires Représentation, déplacements et frais divers Inscription et droits

Assurances

Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles

RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL

AUTRES PRODUITS ET CHARGES

Intérêts créditeurs provenant de la trésorerie Variation de la juste valeur des placements en actions de sociétés publiques

Impôts recouverts

RÉSULTAT NET ET RÉSULTAT GLOBAL DE LA PÉRIODE

RÉSULTAT NET PAR ACTION

OPERATING EXPENSES

-

5 645

Salaries and employee benefits

10

-

600 722

Share-based payments

64 432

98 913

Consulting and professional fees

31 250

31 250

Management fees

10 492

10 405

Rent, office expenses and communications

2 000

9 540

Registration and shareholders' information

60 467

33 744

Travelling and public relations

13 949

48 965

Listing fees and rights

4 717

3 460

Insurance

-

259

Depreciation of equipment

(187 307)

(842 903)

OPERATING INCOME

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

11

11 427

Interest income from cash

Change in fair value of investments in shares of

-

4 500

public companies

46 351

54 800

Income tax recovered

46 362

70 727

LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR

(140 945)

(772 176)

THE PERIOD

12

(0,002)

(0,014)

LOSS PER SHARE

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

4

Ressources minières Vanstar Inc.

États de variations des capitaux propres

Pour les périodes de trois mois terminées les 31 mars 2022 et 2021 (Non audités, en dollars canadiens)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

Statements of changes in equity

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, in Canadian dollars)

Notes

Capital-actions /

Surplus d'apport /

Total des capitaux

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Déficit / Deficit

propres / Total equity

$

$

$

$

Solde au 1er janvier 2022

8 991 602

5 407 829

(8 161 534)

6 237 897

Balance as at January 1, 2022

Résultat global de la période

-

-

(140 945)

(140 945)

Comprehensive income for the period

Solde au 31 mars 2022

8 991 602

5 407 829

(8 302 479)

6 096 952

Balance as at March 31, 2022

Solde au 1er janvier 2021

8 205 616

4 199 114

(5 712 630)

6 692 100

Balance as at January 1, 2021

Résultat global de la période

-

-

(772 176)

(772 176)

Comprehensive income for the period

Charges liées aux options d'achat d'actions

octroyées

10

-

600 722

-

600 722

Share-based payments

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions

10

779 448

(279 948)

-

499 500

Stock options exercised

Solde au 31 mars 2021

8 985 064

4 519 888

(6 484 806)

7 020 146

Balance as at March 31, 2021

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
