Varia US Properties : FR – 10 Novembre 2020, Résultats financiers solides pour le 3e trimestre 2020 – loyers encaissés équivalents aux niveaux pré-pandémie

Communiqué de presse Zoug, le 22 octobre 2020 Varia US Properties prévoit de conclure la vente de onze petites propriétés au 4e trimestre 2020 - la plupart des recettes seront réinvesties afin de saisir des opportunités d'investissement intéressantes - confirmation des prévisions de dividende Varia US Properties AG a annoncé aujourd'hui que son portefeuille Cardinal en Floride, ainsi que sa propriété Stonegate au Colorado, faisaient l'objet d'un contrat de vente. Les deux acheteurs ont effectué leurs contrôles de due diligence et versé le dépôt requis. La conclusion des deux transactions est attendue pour le début du mois de décembre 2020. Le prix de sortie net devrait être supérieur d'environ 10% à la valeur d'évaluation des actifs au 30 juin 2020, et Varia en attend un taux de rendement interne (TRI) de plus de 25%. Les recettes des cessions seront majoritairement réinvesties dans le but afin de saisir d'importantes opportunités d'investissement sur les marchés suburbains en croissance aux États-Unis. Acquis en décembre 2015, le portefeuille Cardinal comprend 1209 unités. Il est composé d'immeubles préfabriqués d'un étage situés sur les marchés tertiaires de Floride. La propriété Stonegate a été acquise en janvier 2016; elle comprend 55 unités éligibles au crédit d'impôt pour logements de personnes à faibles revenus (Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, LIHTC) et se situe à Pueblo (Colorado). Les propriétés vendues ne correspondent plus à la stratégie d'investissement actuelle de Varia, qui se concentre sur des actifs de grande taille, de qualité institutionnelle et situé à proximité des régions métropolitaines. Pour l'exercice 2020, Varia a confirmé en plus sa prévision de paiement d'un dividende au moins équivalent à celui de l'année 2019 (CHF 2.60 par action existante). Comme pour l'exercice 2019, il est prévu que le dividende visé pour l'exercice 2020 soit payé versé trimestriellement avec une remise à verser après l'Assemblée Générale 2021. Le prochain paiement de dividende fixé à CHF 0.50 par action devrait être versé le 12 novembre 2020.

Agenda Informations relatives au 3e trimestre 2020 le 10 novembre 2020 Prochain paiement de dividende fixé le 12 novembre 2020 Publication des résultats de l'exercice 2020 le 30 mars 2021 Assemblée Générale annuelle le 29 avril 2021 En cas de questions, veuillez vous adresser à: Juerg Staehelin, IRF Téléphone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com À propos de Varia US Properties AG Varia US Properties AG est une société immobilière basée en Suisse qui investit exclusivement dans des actifs dédiés au logement collectif aux États-Unis, et se concentre principalement les marchés secondaires et tertiaires. Créée en 2015, la société acquiert, détient, transforme et repositionne des propriétés immobilières situées en bordure des régions métropolitaines dans le but de générer des revenus locatifs et une augmentation de la valeur des actifs. Plus d'informations: www.variausproperties.com

