Varia US Properties : FR – 2 Octobre 2020, Varia US Properties AG fait le point sur ses activités et annonce son intention d'augmenter son capital actions afin de saisir de futures opportunités de croissance

Communiqué de presse
Zoug, le 2 octobre 2020
Varia US Properties AG fait le point sur ses activités et annonce son intention d'augmenter son capital actions afin de saisir de futures opportunités de croissance
Poursuite du bon taux d'encaissement des loyers mensuels malgré le COVID-19 - en septembre, la Société a encaissé 97.6% des révenus prévus au budget pour le mois et 101.4% par rapport au mois de mars 2020 (référence)
Varia prévoit d'augmenter son capital actions dans un avenir proche afin de bénéficier des conditions actuelles favorables du marché et pour continuer à renforcer son portefeuille
Pour l'exercice 2020, la Société a l'intention de verser un dividende au moins égal au versement effectué pour l'année 2019
Varia US Properties AG a aujourd'hui annoncé un taux d'encaissement des loyers très satisfaisant pour septembre 2020: les loyers collectés pour le mois de septembre représentaient 97.6% des revenus prévus au budget et 101.4% de la collecte du mois de mars (mars étant actuellement considéré comme la référence pendant cette période particulière).
Augmentation de capital prévue dans un avenir proche - renforcement supplémentaire du portefeuille prometteur
Conformément au consentement des actionnaires lors de l'Assemblée Générale annuelle du 26 juin 2020, la Société à l'intention d'émettre de nouvelles actions sur la base de l'article 2.3 de ses statuts, qui autorise le conseil d'administration à augmenter le capital actions à tout moment jusqu'au 26 juin 2022, par l'émission d'un maximum de 2 250 000 actions nominatives au prix du marché.
Patrick Richard, administrateur délégué de Varia, indique: «Le secteur du logement multifamilial américain a bien résisté pendant la pandémie du COVID-19 et nous pensons qu'il offre des conditions favorables de souscription. Varia prévoit de profiter encore des opportunités de marché attractives qui se présentent actuellement sur les marchés en croissance des banlieues américaines, ainsi que de l'environnement de taux d'intérêt bas. Nous pensons que Varia continue ainsi à offre de solides perspectives de rendement à ses actionnaires existants et nouveaux.»
Le dividende 2020 est au même niveau que pour l'exercice 2019
Malgré un environnement compliqué, le solide taux d'encaissement des loyers pour les neuf premiers mois de 2020 permet à la Société de viser un dividende pour 2020 au moins égal à celui de 2019 (CHF 2.60 par action existante). Comme pour l'exercice 2019, le dividende visé pour 2020 sera versé en versements trimestriels avec une remise à verser après l'Assemblée Générale 2021. Le prochain paiement de dividende fixé à CHF 0.50 par action sera versé le 12 novembre 2020.
Agenda
Informations relatives au 3e trimestre 2020
le 10 novembre 2020
Publication des résultats de l'exercice 2020
le 30 mars 2021
Assemblée Générale annuelle
le 29 avril 2021
En cas de questions, veuillez vous adresser à:
Juerg Staehelin, IRF
Téléphone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com
À propos du Varia US Properties AG
Varia US Properties AG est une société immobilière basée en Suisse qui investit exclusivement dans des actifs dédiés au logement collectif aux États-Unis, et se concentre principalement les marchés secondaires et tertiaires. Créée en 2015, la société acquiert, détient, transforme et repositionne des propriétés immobilières situées en bordure des régions métropolitaines dans le but de générer des revenus locatifs et une augmentation de la valeur des actifs. Plus d'informations: www.variausproperties.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
