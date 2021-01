Varia US Properties : FR – 29 janvier 2021, Réinvestissement du produit de la vente d'un portefeuille et début du déploiement du cash de l'augmentation de capital de décembre 2020 avec l'acquisition d'un portefeuille de trois propriétés à Indianapolis pour USD 87 millions

métropolitaines dans le but de générer des revenus locatifs et une augmentation de la valeur des actifs. Plus d'informations: www.variausproperties.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Varia US Properties AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Varia US Properties AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Varia US Properties AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.