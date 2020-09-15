Connexion
VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur VARTA AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Pricing Power ICNON-1.00%45.00%16.28M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur VARTA AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR0.54%1.58%AllemagneActions - Technologie
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR-2.12%1.42%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...0.47%1.11%AllemagneActions
Deka MDAX - EUR0.13%0.67%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR0.10%0.67%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR-2.53%0.67%AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD1.59%0.12%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...1.57%0.02%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD0.60%0.02%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF2.10%0.01%-EuropeActions



Décryptage
Graphique VARTA AG
Durée : Période :
Varta AG : Graphique analyse technique Varta AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 127,76 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 126,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,16%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VARTA AG4.04%6 063
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED81.18%63 837
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD41.65%5 958
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.50.74%3 101
ENERSYS-10.32%2 851
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.-18.76%2 825
