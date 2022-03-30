Vaudoise Assurances : Présentation de Jean-Daniel Laffely, CEO

Highlights - J.-D. Laffely, CEO
Chiffres clés au 31 décembre 2021
Groupe Vaudoise Assurances
FONDS PROPRES
CONSOLIDÉS
CHF 2'447,6 mio
+ 15,5 %
DIVIDENDES SUR ACTIONS A ET B
CHF 21,0 mio
+ CHF 2,0 mio
REDISTRIBUTION DES EXCÉDENTS NON-VIE 2022-2023
CHF 36 mio
- CHF 4 mio
5
