Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Suisse
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    VAHN   CH0021545667

VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA

(VAHN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Vaudoise Assurances : Présentation de Jean-Daniel Laffely, CEO

30/03/2022 | 07:05
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights - J.-D. Laffely, CEO

  • 2 Résultats 2021 - Ch. Borgmann, CFO

Chiffres clés au 31 décembre 2021

Groupe Vaudoise Assurances

FONDS PROPRES

CONSOLIDÉS

CHF 2'447,6 mio

+ 15,5 %

SST

361 %

+ 50 pts

DIVIDENDES SUR ACTIONS A ET B

CHF 21,0 mio

+ CHF 2,0 mio

REDISTRIBUTION DES EXCÉDENTS NON-VIE 2022-2023

CHF 36 mio

- CHF 4 mio

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Vaudoise Assurances Holding AG published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA
07:05VAUDOISE ASSURANCES : Présentation de Jean-Daniel Laffely, CEO
PU
07:05Excellent résultat 2021 pour le Groupe Vaudoise Assurances qui redistribue CHF 36 milli..
EQ
10/03Conférence de presse - Résultats 2021 du Groupe Vaudoise
EQ
09/03VAUDOISE ASSURANCES : Découvrez nos prochains webinaires
PU
24/02DUO GAGNANT POUR LA VAUDOISE : deux apprenants AFA obtiennent les meilleurs résultats de S..
EQ
09/02VAUDOISE ASSURANCES : Découvrez nos prochains webinaires
PU
13/01Vaudoise acquiert Epona, spécialisé dans l'assurance animalière
AW
13/01La Vaudoise Assurances acquiert une participation majoritaire dans le groupe d'assuranc..
MT
13/01Le Groupe Vaudoise reprend Epona et donne un nouveau souffle au leader suisse de l'assu..
EQ
13/01VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA (SWX : VAHN) a finalisé l'acquisition d'Epona.
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 1 329 M 1 428 M 1 286 M
Résultat net 2020 123 M 132 M 119 M
Tréso. nette 2020 136 M 146 M 131 M
PER 2020 11,4x
Rendement 2020 3,37%
Capitalisation 1 292 M 1 388 M 1 250 M
VE / CA 2019 1,11x
VE / CA 2020 0,95x
Nbr Employés 1 593
Flottant 29,8%
Graphique VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA
Durée : Période :
Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA : Graphique analyse technique Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Daniel Laffely Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Borgmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Philippe Hebeisen Chairman
Stanislas Bressange Chief Technology Officer
Nathalie Follonier-Kehrli Secretary General
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA-0.67%1 388
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.89%51 925
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES17.50%45 103
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.15.69%40 842
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.51%39 135
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.59%25 969