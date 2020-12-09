ETFs positionnés sur VEDANTA LIMITED ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals ... 4.04% 5.32% Amérique du Nord Actions BMO India Equity Index ETF - CAD 1.30% 1.93% Inde Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 16 Objectif de cours Moyen 124,63 INR Dernier Cours de Cloture 143,55 INR Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,3% Révisions de BNA Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) VEDANTA LIMITED -15.18% 6 848 ANTOFAGASTA PLC 55.60% 18 783 FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 49.35% 10 447 KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A. 92.51% 10 017 JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED 13.06% 8 580 VEDANTA LIMITED -5.84% 6 848