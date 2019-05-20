Fonds positionnés sur VERALLIA Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position MainFirst Top European Ideas C NON -13.00% 17.00% 63.54M EUR









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Alstom, Sodexo, EDF, Vallourec, Solocal, Rio TInto, Oracle, Citigroup, Aryzta... Graphique VERALLIA Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 12 Objectif de cours Moyen 31,58 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,90 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,25% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) VERALLIA -14.41% 3 794 VIDRALA, S.A. -1.07% 2 976 O-I GLASS, INC. -5.11% 1 777 VETROPACK HOLDING AG -7.57% 1 398 ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. 3.94% 1 375 ANADOLU CAM SANAYII A.S. --.--% 540