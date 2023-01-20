Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  13:44:27 20/01/2023
56.30 EUR   +1.17%
12/01VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
05/01VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
2022VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat

20/01/2023 | 13:23
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hauck & Aufhauser est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 125 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Toute l'actualité sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
12/01VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
05/01VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
2022VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
2022VERBIO AG : Opinion positive de Hauck & Aufhauser
ZD
2022Le constructeur de voitures de sport Porsche remplace Puma à l'indice DAX allemand
MT
2022VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser favorable sur le dossier
ZD
2022VERBIO AG : Opinion positive de Hauck & Aufhauser
ZD
2022VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
2022VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le..
CI
2022VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 1 510 M 1 629 M -
Résultat net 2023 195 M 210 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 15,4 M 16,6 M -
PER 2023 18,1x
Rendement 2023 0,36%
Capitalisation 3 528 M 3 808 M -
VE / CA 2023 2,33x
VE / CA 2024 1,86x
Nbr Employés 1 091
Flottant 49,7%
Graphique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Durée : Période :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG : Graphique analyse technique VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 55,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 91,03 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Claus Sauter Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Tröber Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Sauter Co-Chief Operating Officer-Procurement & Logistics
Ulrike Krämer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-8.17%3 808
NEL ASA12.96%2 463
GREEN PLAINS INC.-1.34%1 784
CROPENERGIES AG-7.22%1 137
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.6.15%1 091
WAGA ENERGY-1.23%622