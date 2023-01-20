|
VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
Hauck & Aufhauser est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 125 EUR.
|Toute l'actualité sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|Recommandations des analystes sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Données financières
|CA 2023
1 510 M
1 629 M
-
|Résultat net 2023
195 M
210 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2023
15,4 M
16,6 M
-
|PER 2023
|18,1x
|Rendement 2023
|0,36%
|Capitalisation
3 528 M
3 808 M
-
|VE / CA 2023
|2,33x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,86x
|Nbr Employés
|1 091
|Flottant
|49,7%
|Graphique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|55,65 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|91,03 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|63,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs