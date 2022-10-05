|
VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
L'analyste Tim Wunderlich de chez Hauck & Aufhauser maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 90 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
