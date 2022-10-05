Recherche avancée
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  13:10 05/10/2022
62.78 EUR   -4.09%
27/09Dessine moi un rebond
ZB
27/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : TotalEnergies, EDF, Arkema, Quadient, Sika, Ford, Nexi, Biffa...
ZB
26/09VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser toujours à l'achat
ZD
VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

05/10/2022 | 12:57
L'analyste Tim Wunderlich de chez Hauck & Aufhauser maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 90 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 1 349 M 1 345 M -
Résultat net 2023 174 M 174 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 225 M 224 M -
PER 2023 23,7x
Rendement 2023 0,31%
Capitalisation 4 149 M 4 135 M -
VE / CA 2023 2,91x
VE / CA 2024 2,79x
Nbr Employés 962
Flottant 49,7%
Graphique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Durée : Période :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG : Graphique analyse technique VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 65,45 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,03 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Claus Sauter Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Tröber Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Sauter Co-Chief Operating Officer-Procurement & Logistics
Ulrike Krämer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG8.54%4 135
NEL ASA-15.35%1 921
GREEN PLAINS INC.-11.85%1 801
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.25.31%1 235
CROPENERGIES AG4.40%1 113
WAGA ENERGY6.71%595