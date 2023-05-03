|
VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Tim Wunderlich de chez Hauck & Aufhauser considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 74 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
|Toute l'actualité sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|Recommandations des analystes sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Données financières
|CA 2023
1 677 M
1 842 M
-
|Résultat net 2023
135 M
149 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2023
50,0 M
54,9 M
-
|PER 2023
|16,1x
|Rendement 2023
|0,58%
|Capitalisation
2 185 M
2 400 M
-
|VE / CA 2023
|1,27x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,16x
|Nbr Employés
|1 131
|Flottant
|49,6%
|Graphique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|34,46 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|60,54 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|75,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs