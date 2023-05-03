Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  12:44:31 03/05/2023
33.07 EUR   -4.03%
12:03VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
02/05Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie acquiert une usine d'éthanol aux Etats-Unis
MT
28/04Les actions en mouvement : Rémy Cointreau, SEB, Pearson, Spie, Prudential, et d'autres
ZB
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

03/05/2023 | 12:03
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tim Wunderlich de chez Hauck & Aufhauser considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 74 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Toute l'actualité sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
12:03VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
02/05Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie acquiert une usine d'éthanol aux Etats-Unis
MT
28/04Les actions en mouvement : Rémy Cointreau, SEB, Pearson, Spie, ..
ZB
28/04VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
28/04VERBIO AG : Deutsche Bank toujours positif
ZD
28/04Les investisseurs fuient Verbio après la révision à la baisse des perspectives annuelle..
DP
27/04Verbio revoit à la baisse ses perspectives annuelles en raison de la baisse des prix du..
DP
18/04VERBIO AG : Deutsche Bank toujours positif
ZD
03/04Hauck Aufhäuser IB abaisse l'objectif de Verbio à 105 euros - 'Acheter
DP
03/04VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser toujours à l'achat
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 1 677 M 1 842 M -
Résultat net 2023 135 M 149 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 50,0 M 54,9 M -
PER 2023 16,1x
Rendement 2023 0,58%
Capitalisation 2 185 M 2 400 M -
VE / CA 2023 1,27x
VE / CA 2024 1,16x
Nbr Employés 1 131
Flottant 49,6%
Graphique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Durée : Période :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG : Graphique analyse technique VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 34,46 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 60,54 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 75,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Claus Sauter Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Tröber Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Lüdtke Vice Chairman-Management Board
Theodor Niesmann Co-Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-43.14%2 347
NEL ASA2.49%2 270
GREEN PLAINS INC.10.52%2 023
CROPENERGIES AG-19.82%1 003
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.53%901
WAGA ENERGY-16.49%535
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer