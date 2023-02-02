|
VERBIO AG : Opinion positive de Hauck & Aufhauser
Jonah Emerson de chez Hauck & Aufhauser conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 125 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
1 476 M
1 612 M
-
|Résultat net 2023
|
195 M
213 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
15,4 M
16,8 M
-
|PER 2023
|18,6x
|Rendement 2023
|0,35%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 611 M
3 942 M
-
|VE / CA 2023
|2,44x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,91x
|Nbr Employés
|1 091
|Flottant
|49,7%
|
|Graphique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|56,95 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|90,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|58,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs