  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Allemagne
  Xetra
  VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  11:59:16 02/02/2023
57.43 EUR   +0.83%
VERBIO AG : Opinion positive de Hauck & Aufhauser

02/02/2023 | 11:22
Jonah Emerson de chez Hauck & Aufhauser conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 125 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 1 476 M 1 612 M -
Résultat net 2023 195 M 213 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 15,4 M 16,8 M -
PER 2023 18,6x
Rendement 2023 0,35%
Capitalisation 3 611 M 3 942 M -
VE / CA 2023 2,44x
VE / CA 2024 1,91x
Nbr Employés 1 091
Flottant 49,7%
Tendances analyse technique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 56,95 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 90,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 58,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Claus Sauter Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Tröber Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Lüdtke Co-Chief Technical Officer
Theodor Niesmann Co-Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-6.02%3 942
NEL ASA25.33%2 718
GREEN PLAINS INC.14.56%2 072
CROPENERGIES AG-5.68%1 169
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.11.60%1 153
WAGA ENERGY-0.88%632