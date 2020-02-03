Fonds positionnés sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position FPM Funds Ladon - European Value NON 24.00% 8.00% 0.48M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... 0.11% 0.15% Europe Actions IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 1.55% 0.10% Monde Actions





Graphique VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 22,38 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,25 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -17,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas -74,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG 132.51% 2 074 ITM POWER PLC 424.61% 2 500 RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. 117.11% 2 301 QUANTAFUEL ASA 174.57% 775 GREEN PLAINS INC. -2.53% 527 PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC. 821.54% 433