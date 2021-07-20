Vertex Pharmaceuticals : SVB Leerink opte pour une recommandation de vente

Données financières USD EUR CA 2021 6 993 M - 5 927 M Résultat net 2021 1 868 M - 1 583 M Tréso. nette 2021 8 140 M - 6 899 M PER 2021 27,8x Rendement 2021 - Capitalisation 51 576 M 51 576 M 43 714 M VE / CA 2021 6,21x VE / CA 2022 5,26x Nbr Employés 3 400 Flottant 99,9% Graphique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 28 Dernier Cours de Cloture 199,24 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 260,65 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -15.70% 50 308 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 17.80% 85 134 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 49.51% 71 226 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 20.73% 57 013 BIONTECH SE 197.64% 55 555 BEIGENE, LTD. 24.07% 33 627