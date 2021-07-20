|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals : SVB Leerink opte pour une recommandation de vente
Données financières
|CA 2021
6 993 M
5 927 M
|Résultat net 2021
1 868 M
1 583 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
8 140 M
6 899 M
|PER 2021
|27,8x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
|
51 576 M
51 576 M
43 714 M
|VE / CA 2021
|6,21x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,26x
|Nbr Employés
|3 400
|Flottant
|99,9%
Tendances analyse technique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
199,24 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
260,65 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
30,8%
