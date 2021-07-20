Connexion
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals : SVB Leerink opte pour une recommandation de vente

20/07/2021 | 14:01
14:01VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : SVB Leerink opte pour une recommandation de vente
ZM
01/07VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED : Raymond James n'est plus acheteur
ZM
18/06PUMP / DUMP #16  : Les Tops & Flops de la semaine
11/06VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Daiwa Securities moins optimiste
ZM
26/04VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : annonce que l'inhibiteur NaV1.8 a progressé vers un dév..
BU
10/03VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : annonce une désignation Fast Track de la FDA et le déma..
BU
24/02VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Baird relève son opinion
ZM
01/02Choc(s) de réalité sur les marchés
01/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Danone, Bouygues, Valneva, Albioma, Nintendo, Julius Bär..
29/01VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : annonce que la FDA a approuvé sa demande IND de « nouve..
BU
Données financières
CA 2021 6 993 M - 5 927 M
Résultat net 2021 1 868 M - 1 583 M
Tréso. nette 2021 8 140 M - 6 899 M
PER 2021 27,8x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 51 576 M 51 576 M 43 714 M
VE / CA 2021 6,21x
VE / CA 2022 5,26x
Nbr Employés 3 400
Flottant 99,9%
Tendances analyse technique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Cloture 199,24 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 260,65 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.70%50 308
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.80%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.49.51%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.73%57 013
BIONTECH SE197.64%55 555
BEIGENE, LTD.24.07%33 627