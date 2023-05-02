Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED

(VRTX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:22:09 02/05/2023
349.53 USD   +1.31%
16:00Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Baird maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
16:00Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : HC Wainwright réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
16:00Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Barclays à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Baird maintient son opinion neutre

02/05/2023 | 16:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
16:00Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Baird maintien..
ZM
16:00Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : HC Wainwright ..
ZM
16:00Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Barclays à l'a..
ZM
15:01Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Oppenheimer fa..
ZM
14:11Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : RBC Capital Ma..
ZM
01/05Vente d'initié : Vertex Pharmaceuticals
MT
01/05Transcript : Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May ..
CI
01/05Le bénéfice ajusté de Vertex Pharmaceuticals au T1 baisse, le chiffre d'affaires augmen..
MT
01/05Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clo..
CI
26/04Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated annonce que la Food and Drug Administration des Éta..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 9 765 M - 8 901 M
Résultat net 2023 3 421 M - 3 118 M
Tréso. nette 2023 14 085 M - 12 838 M
PER 2023 26,2x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 88 868 M 88 868 M 81 003 M
VE / CA 2023 7,66x
VE / CA 2024 6,77x
Nbr Employés 4 800
Flottant 99,5%
Graphique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
Durée : Période :
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Graphique analyse technique Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 29
Dernier Cours de Clôture 345,00 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 353,42 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,44%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED19.47%88 868
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%86 408
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 583
BEIGENE, LTD.18.21%27 251
BIONTECH SE-25.45%26 989
GENMAB A/S-5.00%26 812
1 Zonebourse vaut mieux que 1000 Influenceurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer