|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Baird maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
9 765 M
-
8 901 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
3 421 M
-
3 118 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
14 085 M
-
12 838 M
|PER 2023
|26,2x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
88 868 M
88 868 M
81 003 M
|VE / CA 2023
|7,66x
|VE / CA 2024
|6,77x
|Nbr Employés
|4 800
|Flottant
|99,5%
|
|Graphique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|29
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|345,00 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|353,42 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|2,44%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs