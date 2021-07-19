Connexion
Vicat : Conference call invitation Vicat 2021 first half results

19/07/2021 | 18:06
Agence 85
Conference call invitation Vicat 2021 first half results
19 juillet 2021

You are invited to participate to a conference call, Friday July 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM CET, chaired by Mr. Hugues CHOMEL, Deputy CEO andChief Financial Officer of the Vicat Group, who will present the results for the first half of 2021.

To participate to the conference call, please reply by July 26 with the coupon attached in the invitation.

Download invitation

Conference call invitation Vicat 2021 first half results
Télécharger le document (160ko)

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 16:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 2 949 M 3 476 M -
Résultat net 2021 170 M 200 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 250 M 1 473 M -
PER 2021 10,7x
Rendement 2021 3,66%
Capitalisation 1 807 M 2 134 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,04x
VE / CA 2022 0,97x
Nbr Employés 9 731
Flottant 35,5%
Tendances analyse technique VICAT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,95 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,53 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Éric Bourdon Chief Science Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VICAT19.21%2 230
HOLCIM LTD8.31%37 925
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.74%33 170
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC19.70%15 524
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED17.00%13 980
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.19.21%10 753