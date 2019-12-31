Connexion
VICAT    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 21/08 14:25:41
29.6 EUR   -1.50%
07/08VICAT : Programme de rachat juillet 2020.pdf
PU
31/07VICAT : Présentation des résultats du premier semestre 2020
PU
31/07VICAT : résultat net en baisse de 36,4% au premier semestre
AO
ETFs positionnés sur VICATETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-1.67%0.08%EuropeActions



Décryptage
Moderna, Merkel, Macron, le marché aime
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,43 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,05 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 72,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,50%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VICAT-25.53%1 574
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED1.76%43 954
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-19.22%29 281
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.43%10 615
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC13.49%10 043
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.27%9 677
