    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
ETFs positionnés sur VICAT
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.15%0.15%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.13%0.17%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedged - USD0.11%0.28%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity - USD Hedged Acc...0.11%0.26%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity GBP Hedged - GBP0.11%-0.09%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity - CHF Hedged Acc...0.11%0.00%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Acc - EUR0.11%0.28%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - Acc - EUR0.09%-0.29%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - EUR0.09%-0.30%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.05%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.02%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.02%-1.36%Europe



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,75 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,1%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VICAT21.40%2 230
HOLCIM LTD15.06%37 925
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.14%33 170
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC18.45%15 524
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED17.16%13 980
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.18.06%10 753