|
Victoria's Secret & Co. : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
6 794 M
-
6 654 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
595 M
-
583 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
200 M
-
196 M
|PER 2023
|5,57x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 780 M
2 780 M
2 722 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,44x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,34x
|Nbr Employés
|24 000
|Flottant
|91,2%
|
|Graphique VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|33,46 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|54,55 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|63,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs