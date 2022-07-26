Connexion
    VSCO   US9264001028

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

(VSCO)
26/07/2022
31.68 USD   -5.32%
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
Victoria's Secret lance l'eau de parfum Bare
CI
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. : Telsey Advisory Group confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Victoria's Secret & Co. : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat

26/07/2022 | 17:01

26/07/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 6 794 M - 6 654 M
Résultat net 2023 595 M - 583 M
Dette nette 2023 200 M - 196 M
PER 2023 5,57x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 2 780 M 2 780 M 2 722 M
VE / CA 2023 0,44x
VE / CA 2024 0,34x
Nbr Employés 24 000
Flottant 91,2%
Victoria's Secret & Co. : Graphique analyse technique Victoria's Secret & Co. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 33,46 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 54,55 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Martin Waters Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna A. James Chairman
Brian Leinbach Chief Information Officer
Dein Boyle Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.-39.76%2 780
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.35.92%3 530
ARITZIA INC.-26.70%3 284
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO.,LTD.-29.38%1 374
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.27%1 048
CHICO'S FAS, INC.2.60%682