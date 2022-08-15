|
Victoria's Secret & Co. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2023
6 735 M
-
6 569 M
|Résultat net 2023
397 M
-
387 M
|Dette nette 2023
192 M
-
188 M
|PER 2023
|8,40x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
3 371 M
3 371 M
3 288 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,53x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,44x
|Nbr Employés
|24 000
|Flottant
|91,2%
|Graphique VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|40,58 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|50,17 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|23,6%
