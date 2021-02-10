Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Videlio S.A.    VDLO   FR0000066680

VIDELIO S.A.

(VDLO)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 10/02 17:11:45
2.54 EUR   --.--%
18:50VIDELIO S A : Changement de composition du directoire
PU
18:50VIDELIO S A : Déclaration nombre de droit de vote
PU
08:00VIDELIO S A : annonce l'arrivée de Pascal Rialland au directoire
GL
Videlio S A : Déclaration nombre de droit de vote

10/02/2021 | 18:50
Informations relatives au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote (Articles L. 233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF)

Date

Nombre total d'actions

Nombre total de droits de vote théoriques

Nombre total de droits de vote exerçables

31 janvier 2021

26 102 383

43 466 049

41 863 287

Euronext Paris Compartiment C - Code ISIN FR0000066680 - Mnémonique VDLO

13/15 rue Louis Kerautret BOTMEL 35000 RENNES Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 28 - Fax : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 29 E-mail :contact@videlio.com- www.videlio.com

SA à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 7 830 714,90 euros - RCS Rennes B 382 574 739 - APE 671C

Disclaimer

Videlio SA published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2019 247 M 299 M -
Résultat net 2019 4,53 M 5,49 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 4,62 M 5,61 M -
PER 2019 10,6x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 62,2 M 75,2 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,14x
VE / CA 2019 0,17x
Nbr Employés 920
Flottant 10,5%
Graphique VIDELIO S.A.
Durée : Période :
Videlio S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Videlio S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VIDELIO S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Guillaume Durieux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Philippe Melet Chairman-Management Board
Robert Léon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bertrand Maes Director-Operations
Geneviéve Giard Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VIDELIO S.A.60.76%75
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.17%36 691
TELEPERFORMANCE5.71%20 369
UNITED RENTALS19.56%20 019
LG CORP.20.00%16 496
EDENRED2.28%14 112
