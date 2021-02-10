Videlio S A : Déclaration nombre de droit de vote

Informations relatives au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote (Articles L. 233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF)
|
Date
|
Nombre total d'actions
|
Nombre total de droits de vote théoriques
|
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçables
|
31 janvier 2021
|
26 102 383
|
43 466 049
|
41 863 287
Euronext Paris Compartiment C - Code ISIN FR0000066680 - Mnémonique VDLO
13/15 rue Louis Kerautret BOTMEL 35000 RENNES Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 28 - Fax : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 29 E-mail :contact@videlio.com- www.videlio.com
SA à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 7 830 714,90 euros - RCS Rennes B 382 574 739 - APE 671C
Disclaimer
Videlio SA published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:49:03 UTC.