Videlio S A : Calendrier communication financière 2021

VIDELIO
Communication financière - Calendrier 2021
Communication financière - Calendrier de publication 2021
Type d'information
Date prévue de publication
Comptes consolidés et résultats 2020 (comptes audités)
1er avril 2021
Document d'enregistrement universel 2020 (dépôt AMF D.21-0251 du 1er avril 2021)
1er avril 2021
Chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2021
14 mai 2021
Comptes consolidés et résultat du 1er semestre 2021
30 septembre 2021
Chiffre d'affaire du 3e trimestre 2021
15 novembre 2021
Euronext Paris Compartiment C - Code ISIN FR0000066680 - Mnémonique VDLO
www.videlio.com
13/15 rue Louis Kerautret BOTMEL 35000 RENNES Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 28 - Fax : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 29 E-mail : contact@videlio.com - www.videlio.com
SA à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 7 830 714,90 euros - RCS Rennes B 382 574 739 - APE 671C
