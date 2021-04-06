Connexion
Videlio S A : Calendrier communication financière 2021

06/04/2021
VIDELIO

Communication financière - Calendrier 2021

Communication financière - Calendrier de publication 2021

Type d'information

Date prévue de publication

Comptes consolidés et résultats 2020 (comptes audités)

1er avril 2021

Document d'enregistrement universel 2020 (dépôt AMF D.21-0251 du 1er avril 2021)

1er avril 2021

Chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2021

14 mai 2021

Comptes consolidés et résultat du 1er semestre 2021

30 septembre 2021

Chiffre d'affaire du 3e trimestre 2021

15 novembre 2021

Euronext Paris Compartiment C - Code ISIN FR0000066680 - Mnémonique VDLO

www.videlio.com

13/15 rue Louis Kerautret BOTMEL 35000 RENNES Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 28 - Fax : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 29 E-mail : contact@videlio.com - www.videlio.com

SA à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 7 830 714,90 euros - RCS Rennes B 382 574 739 - APE 671C

Videlio SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2019 247 M 292 M -
Résultat net 2019 4,53 M 5,36 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 4,62 M 5,47 M -
PER 2019 10,6x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 62,2 M 73,5 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,14x
VE / CA 2019 0,17x
Nbr Employés 920
Flottant 10,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Pascal Rialland Chairman-Management Board
Robert Léon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bertrand Maes Director-Operations
Geneviéve Giard Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Haas Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VIDELIO S.A.60.76%73
CINTAS CORPORATION0.16%37 188
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.44%21 729
LG CORP.4.91%14 295
EDENRED-3.58%12 998
BUREAU VERITAS SA12.59%12 996
