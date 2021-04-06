Videlio S A : Déclaration du nombre de droit de vote (31 mars 2021)

Informations relatives au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote
(Articles L. 233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF)
|
Date
|
Nombre total d'actions
|
Nombre total de droits
|
Nombre total de droits
|
de vote théoriques
|
de vote exerçables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 mars 2021
|
26 102 383
|
43 397 669
|
41 794 907
|
|
|
|
Euronext Paris Compartiment C - Code ISIN FR0000066680 - Mnémonique VDLO
www.videlio.com
13/15 rue Louis Kerautret BOTMEL 35000 RENNES Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 28 - Fax : +33 (0)1 46 88 28 29 E-mail : contact@videlio.com - www.videlio.com
SA à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 7 830 714,90 euros - RCS Rennes B 382 574 739 - APE 671C
