223C0963
AV375
26 juin 2023
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELÉ QUE LA PRÉSENTE DÉCLARATION EST ÉTABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITÉ DU DÉCLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VÉRIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUÉES.
VILMORIN & CIE
(Euronext Paris)
Opérateur
Limagrain Participations*
Nature et date de l'opération
Titres concernés
Cours
Nombre total de titres possédés à l'issue de la
(€)
transaction
achat le 23/06/2023
11 702 actions
62,60
1 480 573 actions et droits de vote**/***
code FR0000052516
- Société détenue à 100% par la société coopérative agricole Limagrain (regroupant environ 1 300 agriculteurs).
- Détention à titre individuel de la société Limagrain Participations.
- Il est précisé que (i) le groupe Limagrain (composé des sociétés Limagrain, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Sélia et Limagrain Participations), détient, au 23 juin 2023, 17 802 084 actions VILMORIN & CIE représentant 33 449 566 droits de vote, et (ii) le concert, composé du groupe Limagrain et Bpifrance Participations SA détient, au 23 juin 2023, 19 110 988 actions VILMORIN & CIE représentant 34 758 470 droits de vote.
________
223C0963-AV375
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vilmorin & Cie SA published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 09:23:04 UTC.