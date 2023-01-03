VINCI : Concessions a partner of the AZEA

3 January 2023 - Sustainability - France

VINCI Concessions has joined the Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation (AZEA), created in June 2022 by the European Commission.

Its members are committed to preparing for zero emission aviation, the aim being to reach climate neutrality in Europe by 2050. It will be working on a variety of subjects relating to the fuel and infrastructure requirements at airports of hydrogen-powered and electric planes, the supply of renewable fuels and electricity, standardisation and certification, the practices of airline operators and the management of air traffic. VINCI Concessions is one of the first members of the Alliance, which includes all sectors of the airline industry and the aeronautics industry, airports, energy suppliers and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency - a total, currently, of 74 EU members.