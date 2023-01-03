Recherche avancée
VINCI

03/01/2023
94.84 EUR   -0.12%
VINCI : Concessions a partner of the AZEA

03/01/2023 | 18:18
3 January 2023 - Sustainability - France

VINCI Concessions has joined the Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation (AZEA), created in June 2022 by the European Commission.

Its members are committed to preparing for zero emission aviation, the aim being to reach climate neutrality in Europe by 2050. It will be working on a variety of subjects relating to the fuel and infrastructure requirements at airports of hydrogen-powered and electric planes, the supply of renewable fuels and electricity, standardisation and certification, the practices of airline operators and the management of air traffic. VINCI Concessions is one of the first members of the Alliance, which includes all sectors of the airline industry and the aeronautics industry, airports, energy suppliers and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency - a total, currently, of 74 EU members.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 59 965 M 63 901 M -
Résultat net 2022 4 120 M 4 390 M -
Dette nette 2022 18 807 M 20 041 M -
PER 2022 13,3x
Rendement 2022 4,01%
Capitalisation 53 514 M 57 026 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,21x
VE / CA 2023 1,14x
Nbr Employés 218 569
Flottant 84,8%
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 94,95 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,29 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VINCI1.78%57 026
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.12%35 468
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%33 014
QUANTA SERVICES0.00%20 363
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.37%19 226
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.00%18 782