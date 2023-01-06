VINCI : Development of photovoltaic parks along the motorway in France

@Jean-Philippe Moulet

6 January 2023 - Sustainability - France

The photovoltaic projects of Solarvia (VINCI Autoroutes) are taking shape.

Over ten building permits are due to be applied for between December 2022 and March 2023 and, to date, almost 40 PV power plants are already being developed alongside the VINCI Autoroutes network. The aim is to install photovoltaic parks on all the motorway estate's possible sites, in order to produce 1 gigawatt of power by 2030 - to be used, in particular, for charging electric vehicles using the VINCI Autoroutes network.