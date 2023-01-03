Recherche avancée
VINCI : Inauguration of Line b of the metro in Rennes

03/01/2023
Crédit : Semtcar.

3 January 2023 - Events - France

Twenty years after the opening of the first line, Line b of the Rennes metro became operational on September 2022.

The works of Works Package 1 were carried out by a joint venture composed of Dodin Campenon Bernard (leader), GTM Ouest, Botte Fondations (all VINCI Construction), Spie batignolles génie civil, Spie batignolles fondations and Legendre. They included driving a tunnel (length: 8.5 km; diameter: 9 m), at a depth of 30 m, using an earth-pressure TBM, and the creation of nine stations (four of them equipped with a geothermal system), of which two connect with Line a. 90,000 people a day are expected to use the line.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Données financières
CA 2022 59 965 M 63 901 M -
Résultat net 2022 4 120 M 4 390 M -
Dette nette 2022 18 807 M 20 041 M -
PER 2022 13,3x
Rendement 2022 4,01%
Capitalisation 53 514 M 57 026 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,21x
VE / CA 2023 1,14x
Nbr Employés 218 569
Flottant 84,8%
Graphique VINCI
VINCI : Graphique analyse technique VINCI | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 94,95 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,29 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
VINCI1.78%57 026
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.12%35 468
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%33 014
QUANTA SERVICES0.00%20 363
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.37%19 226
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.00%18 782