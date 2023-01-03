VINCI : Inauguration of Line b of the metro in Rennes

Crédit : Semtcar.
3 January 2023 - Events - France
Twenty years after the opening of the first line, Line b of the Rennes metro became operational on September 2022.
The works of Works Package 1 were carried out by a joint venture composed of Dodin Campenon Bernard (leader), GTM Ouest, Botte Fondations (all VINCI Construction), Spie batignolles génie civil, Spie batignolles fondations and Legendre. They included driving a tunnel (length: 8.5 km; diameter: 9 m), at a depth of 30 m, using an earth-pressure TBM, and the creation of nine stations (four of them equipped with a geothermal system), of which two connect with Line a. 90,000 people a day are expected to use the line.
